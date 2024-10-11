Top three chart of the week: GOLD, DE30, OIL.WTI
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily interval, we can see that the price of this commodity has been...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
European markets trade higher DE30 pulls back after reach new all-time high European Commission will look into German state aid for...
It has been quiet about dairy prices on the market for some time. New Zealand dollar has been driven mainly by the actions of RBNZ and moves on the USD...
ECB members' comments yesterday seem to have a lasting impact on the market. They have said that the ECB will not tolerate rising yields. Importantly,...
European markets expected to open higher ADP expected to show 177k employment gain in February Rishi Sunak to announce UK budget European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.81%, Nasdaq slumped 1.69% and Dow Jones declined 0.46%. Russell 2000 declined...
Weak data from Germany Wall Street falls after yesterday’s big rally Gold tries to recover from 8-month low European indices finished...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The main currency pair started today's session lower, however the second half of the day belongs to the market bulls and there is a chance for EURUSD...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Positive mood prevailed during the European session, however sentiment deteriorated after the US open. The main US stock indices are trading lower and...
Nio (NIO.US) stock plunged more than 6.0% today after China-based electric vehicle maker reported mixed quarterly results. Tesla's (TSLA.US) competitor...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock jumped 7% on upbeat guidance Novavax (NVAX.US) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results Treasury yield stabilized but continue...
The Canadian economy expanded at 2.3% on quarter in Q4 2020, following a 8.9% increase in the previous period. The Canadian economy grew only 0.1 %...
US500 has trimmed losses during the European session and trades around 0.2% lower an hour before the US cash session begins. Upbeat session in Europe should...
WTI Oil drops ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on the future of output cuts Saudi Arabia wants gradual restart of production while Russia wants...
European indices trade higher DE30 breaks above 14,000 pts Infineon Technologies will enter Euro Stoxx 50 index European...
Silver continues sell-off started last week as the US dollar continues to regain ground. Price dropped almost 7% over the past 4 sessions and has reached...
