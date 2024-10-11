Chart of the day - SILVER (02.03.2021)
Silver continues sell-off started last week as the US dollar continues to regain ground. Price dropped almost 7% over the past 4 sessions and has reached...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
European markets seen opening lower Euro area CPI expected to accelerate to 1% YoY Canadian GDP growth expected at 7.2% QoQ annualized...
US indices booked solid gains during Wall Street session yesterday. S&P 500 gained 2.38%, Nasdaq rallied 3% and Dow Jones added 1.95%. Russell...
European stocks recover US equities rose more than 2% US 10-year treasury yield eased slightly European indices finished today's session...
US indices rose sharply today as upbeat economic data and mounting hopes about a massive $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package provided further support for the...
Boeing (BA.US) stock rose 5% after United Airlines (UAL.US) unveiled plans to buy 25 more Boeing 737 Max jets, to bring its total Max order...
US factory growth at 3-year high: ISM Prices paid component highest since July 2008 The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 60.8 in February from 58.7...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The price of crude oil has been moving in an upward trend for some time. Nevertheless, looking at the hourly chart, momentum has slowed down recently,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in February rose to 60.8 from 58.7 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Treasury yields retreated from their highs from last week US indexes started the March month on a positive note NRG Energy (NRG.US) stock surges...
Bitcoin value could be jeopardized by strict government regulations Institutional demand for Bitcoin flattened Stellar is approaching...
US earnings season for Q4 2020 is slowly coming to an end with more than 96% of S&P 500 companies already reporting results. Having said that, most...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 61.8% retracement S&P upgrades Deutsche Bank's credit rating outlook European...
EURUSD gave back overnight gains and is making a strong downward move as the US dollar makes a comeback against most major currencies. The main currency...
Platinum is trading 5% higher today, or almost $60 per ounce. Precious metal recovered over 60% of a loss made during the sell-off last week, when price...
Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today amid an increase in risk appetite. AUD is gaining in spite of RBA interventions,...
European markets set to open higher Final PMIs from Europe and US ISM manufacturing seen flat in February European markets...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gained 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.7% and indices from China traded higher. Stock exchanges in South...
