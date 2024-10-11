Economic calendar PMI revisions and US ISM
European markets set to open higher Final PMIs from Europe and US ISM manufacturing seen flat in February European markets...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gained 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.7% and indices from China traded higher. Stock exchanges in South...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why bond yields are so crucial for the markets How Fed’s Powell tried to manipulate markets Gold sinking...
European indices end February in the red US 10-year treasury yield ease from 1 year highs Gold hit 8-month low below $ 1,730 / oz European...
AUDUSD pair fell nearly 2% today, retracing 3-year highs as rising long term bond yields caused a sharp selloff on global stock markets and risk-sensitive...
Equity markets plunged this week amid a spike in US yields. Bond market is likely to continue to draw attention next week and it may have an impact on...
US Personal income rises more than expected Personal spending in the US surged 2.4 % in January Personal incomes jumped sharply higher...
Nikola's shares (NKLA.US) fell sharply during today's session. A tense atmosphere has re-emerged around the electric truck manufacturer. The company...
US stocks lack direction US 10-year treasury yield retreats slightly Beyond Meat (BYND.US) has struck deals with McDonald's and Yum US ...
Core PCE prices which exclude food and energy rose 0.3 % over a month earlier in January, after 0.3 % increase in the prior month and above market...
EURUSD has experienced sharp declines over the past two days. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the pair has reached the key support near 1.2100...
European indices recover after lower opening DE30 tests resistance at 13,850 pts Deutsche Telekom reported Q4 earnings European...
Silver has been quite resilient during the latest sell-off in gold triggered by rising yields. While gold has been trading lower throughout February, silver...
Bond yields continue their sharp rise as traders bet on a quick reflation scenario. One of the major victims is Gold – there is a strong negative...
Equity sell-off continues US core PCE inflation for January G20 finance ministers and central bankers video meeting Sell-off...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in yields. Nasdaq dropped 3.52%, Dow Jones declined 1.75%, S&P 500 slumped 2.45% and Russell 2000 plunged...
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly topped the 1.6% level Technology sector under pressure Upbeat economy data from the US Most of...
Wall Street's main indices fell sharply today as higher bond yields continued to put pressure on technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped nearly 12% after the company revealed in an SEC filing, that it aims to at least double its annual revenue by 2023. This...