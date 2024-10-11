📉US 100 sinks as yields soar❗
Wall Street's main indices fell sharply today as higher bond yields continued to put pressure on technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
Wall Street's main indices fell sharply today as higher bond yields continued to put pressure on technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped nearly 12% after the company revealed in an SEC filing, that it aims to at least double its annual revenue by 2023. This...
Recently one of the main topics in the financial markets has been the rising yields on US Treasury bonds, which is making the US yield curve steeper. This...
Jobless Claims Fall to Lowest in Nearly 3 Months US Durable Goods Orders Beat Forecast at 6-Month High Today investors were served with several...
GameStop (GME.US) shares surge again as trading frenzy returns US jobless claims fall to 3-month low. Durable goods well above forecast Wayfair...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.730 million in the week ended February 20th, compared to 0.861 million reported in the previous...
Nvidia reported results for November-January quarter Sales increased 61% YoY Crypto surge boosts demand for graphics cards used in...
The stock price of Gamestop (GME.US) is again soaring, surprising those who thought stock price would stabilise after its recent shock rally and catastrophic...
European markets trim early gains DE30 pulls back to 13,950 pts price zone Bayer proposed lower dividend for 2020 Stock markets...
Antipodean currencies are G10 top performers this year. AUDUSD is trading almost 45% off the last year's lows and has reached 0.80 today - a level...
Antipodean currencies are the best performing majors this year. AUD is trading almost 3.7% year-to-date higher against USD while NZD gained over 3.4%....
European markets expected to open higher Revision of US Q4 GDP data 5 speeches from Fed members Global equity sell-off paused...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.14%, Nasdaq added 0.99% and Russell 2000 rallied 2.38%. Dow Jones gained...
Dow sets record high on Powell comments The 10-year Treasury yield hit a fresh 1-year high of 1.42% Oil crude stocks unexpectedly rise European...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock rose 1.5% after the U.S. FDA endorsed the drugmaker's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine which appeared safe and effective...
During today's session we saw solid declines in the gold market. Nevertheless, during the Fed Chair Powell testimony, the price of the precious metal...
The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 erased early losses and are trading higher after Fed Chair Powell reaffirmed that the economy needs support during his...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.285 million barrels in the week ended February 19th, following a 7.258 million decrease in the previous week...
During today's session we can observe declines of the main currency pair. Yields on 10-year bonds have been rising for a long time, today they jumped...