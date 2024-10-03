Morning Wrap (10.06.2024)
Markets in China and Australia remain closed on Monday due to local holidays. Meanwhile, other indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session lower in response to a hawkish NFP report for May. However, US indices have recovered from those...
The strength of the US dollar and the earlier weakness in gold, linked to the lack of gold purchases for reserves by the People's Bank of China in...
ECB and Bank of Canada delivered rate cuts this week and launched easing cycles. Attention next week will shift to two other major central banks - Fed...
US jobs market report released today has completely changed the market outlook. This week's data were rather favorable for the Federal Reserve, which...
While the majority of commodities trade under pressure today amid post-NFP USD strengthening, there is one commodity that visible bucks this trend - US...
Wall Street opens lower after hawkish NFP data US jobs report showed a higher-than-expected employment and wage growth GameStop drops on plan to...
US payrolls grew by a healthy and robust 272k last month, well above the 180k expected. Private payrolls helped the surge, rising by 229k higher than the...
Gold is trading over 2% lower today, reaching its lowest level since May 9th at one point. Drop was initially triggered by release of data from China,...
GameStop (GME.US) shares are down almost 20% today, before the US market open, as a hawkish NFP report pressured Wall Street and strengthened the US dollar,...
NFP report for May was a key macro release of the day. US jobs market data was released at 1:30 pm BST and was expected to show a slightly higher increase...
Canadian unemployment rate: 6.2% vs 6.2% exp. and 6.1% previously Unemployment rate change: 26.7k vs 22.5k exp. and 90.4k previously Average hourly...
DAX falls ahead of NFP report Morgan Stanley cuts recommendation on LEG Immobilien (LEG.DE) and Vonovia (VNA.DE) PNE (PNE3.DE) sells its US operations...
Nagel: Highlighted gradual improvement in private consumption and exports, with strong wage growth and stubborn service inflation. Emphasized data-driven...
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade are losing more than 2% today, after yesterday sell-off, because traders see better US weather and advanced harvesting...
At 1:30 pm BST, we will learn the key NFP report, depicting the state of the US labor market in May. Analysts estimate that non-farm employment...
According to data released today, the amount of gold held by the People's Bank of China in May remained unchanged at 72.80 million troy ounces. This...
Q1 GDP Eurozone came in line with expectations YoY at 0.4% vs 0.4% in the first reading and 0.4% previously Q1 Eurozone GDP was also flat at...
Bitcoin is gaining 0.45% today and is once again above the $71,000 level. However, the resistance above this level is strong enough that even record ETF...