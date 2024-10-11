EURUSD bounced off the resistance at 1.2180
During today's session we can observe declines of the main currency pair. Yields on 10-year bonds have been rising for a long time, today they jumped...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a fresh 1-year high of 1.41% Lowe's (LOW.US) quarterly earnings beats estimates US indices launched...
Fed Chair Powell said that interest rates will remain low until full employment is reached. In previous years' conditions of full employment were met...
DE30 A slightly deeper downward correction could have been observed on stock markets over the past few days. German index had a problem with breaking...
Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.UK), U.K.'s third-biggest banking group, posted fourth quarter earnings of £792 million ($1.12 billion) well...
European markets try to recover DE30 tests resistance at 13,950 pts Puma and Telefonica reported results Stocks in Europe...
Global equity markets plunged over the past two days amid sell-off in tech shares. Combined with previous week decline, US100 moved around 5% off the all-time...
European markets expected to open lower Second day of Powell's testimony NVIDIA earnings after market close Equity sell-off...
The British pound is a clear winner among majors this year. GBPUSD was trading above 1.42 today in the Asian trade vs 1.3670 at the beginning of the year...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Dow Jones added 0.05%, Nasdaq dropped 0.5% and Russell 2000 declined...
Nasdaq hits 4-week low Powell says support for economy needed for 'some time' Sterling hits fresh near 3-year high European indices...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s Q&A session: Regarding inflation and tapering, the Fed will need to see substantial...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock plunged as much as 13% today — the worst day since September — before recovering the majority of those losses during...
As expected, the Fed Chair Powell is trying to calm the markets. Powell said that will communicate well in advance of any changes to the bond buying pace;...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 91.3 in February from the previous month's 89.3 and compared to market expectations...
Fed Chair Powell's testimony to Senate Banking Committee Tech stocks under pressure Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell despite upbeat Q4 figures US...
Global equity markets are trading lower today, being pressured by poor performance of tech stocks. Tech US100 is the worst performing US index as it drops...
Oil US production is slowly getting back to normal levels. Nevertheless, inventories data is likely to be distorted this and next week Goldman...
