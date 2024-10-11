DE30 drops to a 3-week low
European markets trade lower DE30 dropped to a fresh 3-week low Reports from Covestro and HeidelbergCement European markets...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
Carnage can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market today. Bitcoin slumping for the second day in a row and in spite of recovering part of losses, still...
Coffee prices surged yesterday and reached a 14-month high. Wet weather forecasts for major cultivation areas in Brazil are seen as a prime reason behind...
European markets seen opening higher Powell testifies in Congress European stock markets are expected to launch today's trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.77%, Nasdaq slumped 2.46% and Russell 2000 declined 0.69%. Dow Jones...
Lagarde says ECB is closely monitoring bond yields Boris Johnson unveils lockdown exit plan US tech stocks extend losses European indices finished...
Boeing (BA.US) stock fell more 3.0% in the premarket after Airlines in the United States, South Korea and Japan have grounded dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented a plan of reopening the UK economy in four stages, with the possibility that all restrictions will be lifted by...
ECB President Lagarde said today that the European Central Bank is closely monitoring nominal yields on long-term bonds. In this way, the bank wants to...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a SHORT position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.4019 Target:1.3735 Stop:...
US yields spike Big-Tech shares decline Dish Networks (DISH.US) stock fell due to subscribers decline US indices started the week on a negative...
Cryptocurrencies have entered the correction phase Bitcoin market capitalization reached $1.03 trillion Ethereum breaks from the rising...
Risk-off tones can be spotted on the global equity markets at the beginning of a new week. Pick-up in the US yields remains one of the key themes in the...
European markets trade lower DE30 recovered from daily lows at 13,800 pts Continental to recommend not paying dividend for 2020 Stock...
German DAX (DE30) drops almost 1.3% today, following a downbeat Asian session. While declines on the Chinese stock exchanges were much deeper today, DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: How “Biden checks” fueled jump in sales Outlook for the Gold market Surging US bond yields Top...
Zinc is one of the best performing industrial metals today, gaining around 3%. Industrial metals are benefitting from expectations that the global economy...
European stock markets expected to open lower German IFO seen at 90.5 in February Speech from ECB President Lagarde Global...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower. S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, Kospi dropped 0.7% while Nikkei gained 0.5%. Indices from China trade lower DAX...
