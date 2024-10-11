BREAKING: US Crude Stocks fall more than expected
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.257 million barrels in the week ended February 12th, following a 6.655 million decrease in the previous...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
Disappointing weekly jobless claims report US 10-year treasury yield hovers at 1-year high Walmart (WMT.US) Q4 earnings miss estimates Wall...
Arabica coffee prices have been rising for the 3rd day in a row, hitting the upper limit of tte short-term consolidation which started in December. As...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.861 million in the week ended February 13th, compared to 0.793 million reported in...
Tilray gained over 200% year-to-date Company released solid Q4 earnings report Positive quarterly EBITDA for the first time Merger...
Minutes from the ECB December meeting have just been released. ECB officials all agreed that ample monetary stimulus remained essential. The Central...
Gold has been treated as a safe haven asset for years, protecting investors' wealth at times of increased risk on the markets. Precious metal has also...
European markets trade mixed DE30 trades in 13,890-13,950 pts range Daimler, MTU Aero and Airbus released earnings reports Stock...
Price of Brent (OIL) jumped above $65 per barrel today for the first time since late-January 2020. While OIL pulled back off the daily highs, it continues...
European markets seen opening slightly lower ECB minutes, CBRT decision DOE expected to show decline in oil inventories DAX...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.58% and Russell closed 0.74% lower. Dow Jones...
US retail sales rebounded sharply in January US producer prices soar most since 2009 Gold sinks as dollar surges European bourses finished...
Minutes from the recent FOMC have just been released. Policymakers continue to support current monetary policy measures to keep the economic recovery...
Today's pullback in the US stock market did not cause much panic. Looking from a technical point of view at the Dow Jones (US30) index, the correction...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) stock rose more than 5% today after the Fed reportedly signaled that it will accept the bank’s plan to overhaul its governance...
Strong US retail sales figures US producer prices soar most since 2009 US Retail Sales rebounded sharply in January after citizens received additional...
Strong retail sales figures Producer prices at record level Hilton Worldwide (HLT.US) posts surprise quarterly loss US indices launched today's...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
EURUSD dropped below 1.2040 handle following release of stellar US data. Retail sales data for January increased a massive 5.3% MoM, easily beating market...
