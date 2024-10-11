📉 EURUSD dips below 1.2040 on stellar US data
EURUSD dropped below 1.2040 handle following release of stellar US data. Retail sales data for January increased a massive 5.3% MoM, easily beating market...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be much better than expected. Highlights of the report: • ...
Shares of French conglomerate Kering (KER.FR), owner of such brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, plunged more than 8.0% to a three-and-a-half-month...
Silver Let’s start today’s analysis with the silver market. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the price of this precious...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests support at 13,950 pts European car sales down 26% YoY in January 2021 European markets...
Platinum, precious metal used in the production of catalytic converters for the automotive sector, is dropping almost 3% today. Declines can be reasoned...
EURUSD is trading under pressure this week as US yields continue to rise and support USD. US 10-year yield has reached 1.3% and has more than doubled during...
European stock markets seen opening flat US retail sales expected to increased 1.1% MoM in January FOMC minutes In spite...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.06%, Nasdaq declined 0.34% and Russell 2000 finished 0.72% lower....
European equities end slightly lower US treasury yield hits highest level since February Gold below $1800/oz European indices finished the...
CVS Health (CVS.US) stock fell 5% despite the fact that the drugstore chain reported upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $1.30 per share, well above...
Investors overwhelmingly bullish on the economic outlook A bullish bet on tech stocks reclaimed the title of most-crowded trade in the financial markets Only...
US Stocks hit fresh records FED Bullard "That's not a bubble, that's just normal investing." Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock...
Higher yields in the US and steeper yield curve cause the dollar to strengthen and the price of gold to weaken. Rising yields are caused by growing concerns...
WTI crude oil (technical factors): Oil closes the bullish price gap related to the turmoil in the Middle East and the seizure of an Iranian tanker...
European indices are trading flat DE30 paints a double top pattern at 14,150 pts Zalando may acquire stake in online beauty retailer...
Oil market started a new week with a bullish gap following weekend reports of new tensions in the Middle East as well as energy disruption in Texas, the...
European markets seen opening flat China may curb rare earth exports to the United States Revision of Q4 GDP data from Eurozone,...
