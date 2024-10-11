Chart of the day - GBPJPY (16.02.2021)
Quick pace of the UK vaccination process is supporting the British pound. Moreover, Prime MInister Johnson announced that the government will publish a...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
Stock markets in Asia gained for another day. S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7%, Nikkei jumped 1.3% and Kospi moved 0.4% higher DAX futures point...
Dax reached new all-time high Bank holiday in the US Tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high European indices finished today's...
This month US natural gas futures reached levels not seen since November, as plunge in temperatures across the Great Plains from Canada to Texas, resulted...
USDCAD pair has been in a downtrend since March 2020. Looking at D1 interval, one can see that from the very beginning of the downward impulse, 5 corrections...
Vivendi (VIV.FR) shares surged more than 20% after the French media conglomerate announced plans to list Universal Music Group on the Netherlands stock...
Canada's manufacturing sales increased to 0.9%% , following a 0.6 % decrease in the previous month and compared with market expectations of a...
Wall Street cash session will not be held today as the President's Day is being observed in the United States. As a result there will be no afternoon...
The number of ETH whales is declining Bearish divergence on Momentum indicator Ethereum has been trading in a rising wedge formation since...
Futures on Wall Street indices finished last week at record levels and the upward move is being continued today. Acceleration in the vaccination process...
Stock in Europe trade higher DE30 pulls back below support at 14,085 pts Voklswagen is not afraid of competition from Apple Stock...
Japanese NIKKEI (JAP225) gained 1.91% today and closed above the 30,000 pts mark for the first time since August 1990. The last time the Japanese index...
European markets seen opening higher US and Canadian traders off for holiday European stock markets are expected to launch today's...
In this webinar we will discuss: Top traded cannabis stocks US500 rallying towards 4000 mark Rising US bond yields and the dollar Platinum...
Asian markets launched a new week higher. Nikkei gained 1.9% and closed above 30,000 pts for the first time since 1990. S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9%...
Stocks from Western Europe mostly higher US markets little changed Rising inflation expectations in the US Investors witnessed...
Bausch Health (BHC.US), a pharmaceutical and medical device company, rose more than 5% during today’s session. Stock soared as an activist billionaire...
Some investors might feel disappointed after latest University of Michigan data release. The headline consumer sentiment index fell to 76.2 in February...
US stock market indices reached fresh all-time highs this week. Indices have been ignoring macroeconomic data recently but will they also ignore retail...