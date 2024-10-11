US OPEN: Major indices trade lower as survey data disappointed
US markets open lower University of Michigan data disappoints Disney has almost 95m Disney+ subscribers US markets opened...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
US markets open lower University of Michigan data disappoints Disney has almost 95m Disney+ subscribers US markets opened...
Just moments ago University of Michigan released its survey data for the month of February. The headline figure fell to 76.2 from 79.0 in January. Headline...
S&P 500 (US500), Nasdaq100 (US100) and Russell 2000 (US2000) opened lower on the final trading day of the week. On the other hand, the Dow Jones (US30)...
European stocks trade lower DE30 tested 200-hour moving average Commerzbank to exit equities trading business European stock...
GBP is one of the best performing major currencies today. British pound received a small boost from the release of the UK Q4 GDP. Data showed 1% QoQ expansion...
European markets expected to open lower Video meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers Michigan index expected at 80.8...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.17%, Russell 2000 added 0.13% and Nasdaq jumped 0.28%. Dow Jones closed...
EC warns that 2021 recovery may be weaker than expected US initial jobless claims worse than expected OPEC revises down global oil demand forecasts...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock rose 6% after the Financial Times reported the tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.US) reportedly made an approach in recent months to...
Zinc price rose more than 2.5% and is by far the strongest commodity during today's session, also distinguishing itself from the still strong copper...
Weekly jobless claims above expectations Uber (UBER.US) beats Q4 earnings expectations, misses on revenue PepsiCo (PEP.US) quarterly figures beat...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.793 million in the week ended February 6th, compared to 0.779 million reported in the previous...
Polarcus gained over 200% on Tuesday and Wednesday Stock defaulted on its obligations Company is in provisional liquidation Recent...
Gold was gaining this week, but today we see a slight pullback, despite a good start to the session. It is worth noting that platinum is still the top...
European markets trade mixed DE30 climbs to 14,000 pts Deutsche Boerse released full-year results European markets trade...
Platinum trades over 10% higher this week and has broken above the $1,250 handle today. Precious metal benefits from USD weakening this week and an improved...
Cannabis stocks have recently gathered attention as Reddit traders reportedly targeted the industry now. Earlier the same WallStreetBets Reddit army contributed...
European markets expected to open flat European Commission to publish economic forecasts PepsiCo and Walt Disney to report earnings Trading...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator