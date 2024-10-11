Morning wrap (11.02.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.25% and Dow Jones gained 0.20%. Russell 2000 dropped...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.25% and Dow Jones gained 0.20%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Germany may extended lockdown until mid-March Wall Street retreats from records US crude inventories drop for 3rd week All major European stock...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 6% after Bloomberg reported that upstart e-car rival Rivian is preparing for an IPO which will take place most likely...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock surged 50% today extending yesterday massive gains as cannabis sector has become a new area of interest of reddit traders. One post...
After 3:00 GMT we could observe increased volatility in the stock market. The main stock indices were under pressure, but currently a large part of the...
The price of crude oil rose after the publication of today's EIA report. Crude oil stocks fell more than expected, while gasoline stocks increased...
Lower-than-expected inflation data Reddit community focus on cannabis stocks Twitter (TWTR.US) Q4 2020 earnings beat expectations US indices...
Silver Let's start today's analysis with Silver market. Looking at the technical situation on this precious metal, one can see that recent downward...
Annual inflation rate in the US remained unchanged in January at 1.4%. Today's reading came in below market expectations of 1.5%. The rate remains...
Copper gains 1.7% today and is one of the best performing commodities. Improved outlook for the global economy, caused by the approaching US stimulus and...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock more than 2.0% in the premarket after the company posted its quarterly figures. Beverages giant earned 47 cents per share, above...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 14,000 pts Delivery hero nearly doubles order volume in Q4 2020 European...
Russell 2000 (US2000) has been an outperformer following Democrat victory in US elections. The index is trading at record highs and has hit 2,300 pts....
European markets expected to open slightly higher Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed chiefs January CPI data from the United States European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Dow Jones declined 0.03%, Nasdaq gained 0.14% and Russell 2000 added...
Mixed session in Europe Weaker US dollar, GBPUSD highest in almost 3 years Bitcoin surges above $45,000 Global stock markets...
Both yesterday’s bearish pinbar and today’s red candlestick on the DAX suggest a potential evening star pattern. Moreover, German yields have...
Twitter (TWTR.US) shares are rallying almost 4% during today’s US session as investors await company’s Q4 earnings report. The firm is scheduled...
General Motors (GM.US) announced it was extending production cuts at three North American plants until at least mid- March. Vehicles at two other factories...