Economic calendar: NFP report and US labor data in focus 📣
Today's macro calendar includes several important publications that could impact global financial markets. Investors will be primarily focused on the...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for April: German Imports: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are rising by approximately 0.85% to even 1.45%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index...
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 bps, as expected; however, it communicated that the path for inflation in 2024 will be bumpy and...
Oil futures gains almost 2% today as Brent reacted with sizeable gains after EBC cut rates first time since 2019 and Denmark's central bank decision,...
Today we can see that futures on silver are rising more than 3.5% and we can see the reason of that in some 'dovish' data and market climate. Yesterday...
U.S. index contracts traded mostly slightly lower, with Nvidia (NVDA.US) losing 1% Dovish US data - benefit claims higher, revised labor costs sharply...
Danish central bank cuts key rate to 3,35% vs 3,6% previously
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF came in 98B (Forecast 92B, Previous 84B). Futures on NATGAS reacted to data with sizable decline. Source: xStation5
The ECB cut interest rates as expected on Thursday, however, they have given no indication that they will cut rates again as the ECB staff forecasts revised...
European Central Bank cut interest rates in Eurozone by 25 basic points. ECB chair, Christine Lagarde is now on the press conference to comment this move...
Gap Inc (GPS.US), one of the largest US fashion retailers, has been taking a hit this week and is trading 8% week-to-date lower. However, this drop comes...
DAX erases some gains after ECB decision Investors await conference call with Lagarde Sportswear companies gain after Lululemon results Overall...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 222.25K; previous 223.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were cut by 25 basis points, in-line...
Chicago wheat futures gain more than 0.7% today and rising from $645 per bushel to $652 after Russian Sovecon lowered expected Russian crop forecast to...
Contracts for the US100 on the Nasdaq100 technology index gained over 2.00% at yesterday’s session close, breaking above the 19,000-point level and...
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.US) are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's session on Wall Street after the athletic apparel...
The ECB is expected to cut rates later today and the market is fairly sure that this is a certainty, there is a near 100% probability of a cut priced in...