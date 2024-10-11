DE30 tests 14,100 pts area
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,000 RTL Group jumps on SpotX sale European stock markets launched today's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,000 RTL Group jumps on SpotX sale European stock markets launched today's...
Brent (OIL) jumped above a $59.50 swing level today as oil remains in investors' favor. Brent caught a bid following a break above the descending triangle...
EURUSD broke below the psychological support at 1.20 yesterday, hinting that a deeper decline may be looming. Moreover, the pair has also broken below...
New records on Wall Street Labour market data from US and Canada in the spotlight Biden to deliver remarks on stimulus European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs gaining 1.09% and 1.23% respectively. Dow Jones...
Additional stimulus measures in Germany S&P 500 and Nasdaq approaching their ATH's BoE keeps rates unchanged Gold prices fell below $1800/oz European...
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 779,000 last week and also revised the previous week's figure down to 812,000 from an initial...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US) stock plunged more than 10% after the chipmaker reported mixed quarterly results. Qualcomm came in 7 cents ahead of estimates, with...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0597 Target:1.0850 Stop:...
Weekly Jobless Claims fall more than expected US shares rise on upbeat earnings reports EBay (EBAY.US) stock rose 10% as Q4 figures beat expectations US...
The prices of precious metals are falling during today's session due to the very strong dollar. It is worth noting that the EURUSD pair fell below...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.779 million in the week ended January 30th, compared to 0.847 million reported in...
Alphabet released Q4 2020 results on Tuesday Record sales and profit New reporting structure Margins in cloud business continue...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its first monetary policy meeting of 2021. BOE left its benchmark interest...
European markets trade higher on Thursday DE30 tested 14,000 pts but failed Deutsche Bank reports first annual profit since 2014 European...
GBP is the worst performing major currency today. Taking a look at GBPJPY currency pair, we can see that the pair is continuing a pullback launched after...
The British pound was doing very well in January partly on the back of relief after clinching the EU divorce deal which was not that certain towards the...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator