Top stock reports to watch this week (01.02.2021)
Markets' attention is focused on doings of retail investors from Reddit as they have been drivers of big moves in the market recently. After sending...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Stellar is one of the many cryptocurrencies that has rebounded recently. Demand for Bitcoin returned last week and smaller cryptocurrencies are now gaining...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3725 Target:1.4125 Stop:...
European markets trade higher on Monday DE30 approaches 13,600 pts Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) confirms preliminary results European...
Silver opened with a massive bullish price gap after the week. Precious metal is gaining 10% on the day and currently trades slightly below $30 per ounce....
European markets expected to open higher Silver rallies amid physical supply shortage Biden meets with Republican senators European...
Stock markets in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 0.8% and Kospi jumps 2.7% DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: GameStop hype – what it is, and what does it tell us? Can Silver duplicate the GME rally? US quarterly...
Sell-off on global stock markets Silver prices soar roughly 5% GDP data from key economies above expectations Pessimism has...
US stock indices came under selling pressure on Friday following European markets close. As indices from the Old Continent finished the day significantly...
An upward move on GBPUSD has been halted in recent days. Looking at H4 timeframe from a technical standpoint, one might notice that a rally was restrained...
US retail investors from Reddit were in focus this week with shares of US small-caps being sent into the sky. Retail crowd also managed to push the price...
Semiconductor stock Skyworks Solutions (SWKS.US) jumped 11% as the firm posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The company earned an adjusted $3.36...
Reddit users point out that silver is one of the most oversold markets, which is worth to pay attention to. Silver price growth could be...
Stocks open lower on Friday GameStop and AMD surge again Caterpillar released fourth-quarter results Wall Street opened in...
Chicago PMI for the month of January turned to be better-than-expected, showing a promising sign of economic recovery Meanwhile, University of Michigan...
Investors were offered a US data pack for December just a moment ago. Core PCE inflation rose more than expected as the headline figure climbed to 1.5%...
Indices dipped after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) release results of coronavirus vaccine trials. The company said that its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective...
Markets have been focused recently on a battle between retail investors from Reddit WallStreetBets forum and hedge funds with big short positions on some...