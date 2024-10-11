DE30 struggles near 13,500 pts
European stock markets trade lower DE30 trades near 13,500 pts Daimler released solid preliminary results European stock...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Bitcoin has been struggling this year with the coin dropping over 30% off the all-time high. However, it looks like price has managed to find a way out...
Stellar is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies today. The coin is trading over 13% above yesterday's close and is attempting a break above...
Flash GDP data from Spain for Q4 2020 turned out to be a positive surprise. While the country was expected to experience a 1.5% QoQ contraction, release...
European stock market seen opening lower GDP releases from Europe and Canada Caterpillar and Chevron report earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.98%, Dow Jones added 0.99% and Nasdaq finished 0.50% higher. Russell 2000...
US stocks rally after big sell-off European Stocks Close Mostly Higher Retail stockbrokers limit trading of GameStop (GME.US) stocks European...
US GDP expanded an annualized 4% in the last quarter of 2020, slowing from a record 33.4% expansion in the third quarter as the continued rise in COVID-19...
US brokers yesterday and today banned the purchase of new stocks of companies that have recently become the target of a group of investors from Reddit....
American Airlines (AAL.US) stock surged more than 70% in premarket trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results. The airline $3.86 per share...
GameStop (GME.US) fever continues Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell 5% after Q4 results US GDP rises 4% in Q4 Jobless claims fell more than expected US...
The tremendous volatility on the few companies that were "shorted" by large hedge funds has forced stock trading apps to act. Yesterday TR Ameritrade,...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q4 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 4.0 % QoQ slowing from...
Consumer prices in Germany (flash) rose to 1.0 % from a year earlier in January after a 0.3 % fall in the previous month and above analysts'...
Tesla reported Q4 earnings Miss on earnings, beat on revenue Operating margin dips on lower car prices Ambitious expectations...
Secretary of State Blinken has spoken very important words about Iran. He emphasized the last words of President Biden, who indicated that Iran must be...
Massive gains could have been spotted on numerous US small-cap stocks recently as an army of retail traders grouped up at Reddit forums and decided to...
European markets continue to sink DAX dropped to 13,400 pts BMW released preliminary Q4 results European markets are trading...
German DAX (DE30) started today's session with a strong downward move. The index is trade 1.6% lower just an hour of the European cash session began. Looking...
