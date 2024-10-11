Chart of the day - VOLX (28.01.2021)
VIX (VOLX), an index measuring volatility on the US stock market, has rallied yesterday. Volatility spiked as retail traders pumped small-cap stocks and...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European markets seen opening lower US GDP release for Q4 2020 3 Dow Jones members report earnings European stock markets...
US stocks markets dropped significantly yesterday. S&P 500 declined 2.57%, Dow Jones dropped 2.05%, Nasdaq slipped 2.61% and Russell 2000 finished...
European equities finished sharply lower Epic short squeeze continues Fed leaves interest rates unchanged Oil stockpiles plunge 9.9 million barrels:...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Goods spending has moderated following large gains Consumer...
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday. This decision that was widely-expected as senior central bankers take a...
While the broader stock markets are trading under the pressure select shares are seeing astronomical gains. AMC Entertainment shares briefly skyrocketed...
EURUSD pair tumbled to below $1.21 the lowest level since early December after ECB announced that could potentially cut interest rates. ECB Knot said the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 9.91 million barrels in the week ended January 22nd, following an 4.35 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks under pressure ahead of the FED Short squeeze frenzy continues Boeing (BA.US) posts record loss US indices launched today’s...
DE30 German index DAX (DE30) reached a fresh all time high at the beginning of the year but buyers failed to uphold upward momentum, and the downward...
USGAME, sector index tracking performance of top companies in the gaming and esports industry, rallied over 60% this year. While gaming is a hot industry,...
QE purchases in the spotlight Do not expect any decisions from the Fed today – they like it what it is. The big spending (Biden) plan needs funding...
The Polish company InPost (INPST.NL) made a successful debut on the Amsterdam stock exchange today. Parcel locker firm shares introduced for €16...
US earnings season for Q4 2020 is in full swing. Microsoft report released yesterday after the close of the session turned out to be a big positive surprise....
European markets trade mostly lower Inverse head and shoulders pattern on DE30 chart Siemens Healthineers upgrades 2021 outlook after...
FOMC rate announcement is a key macro event of the day. US central bank will announce its decision at 7:00 pm GMT and Powell's press conference will...
European markets expected to open slightly lower FOMC rate decision Apple, Facebook and Tesla report earnings European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.15%, Nasdaq and Dow Jones declined 0.07% each while Russell 2000 slipped...
