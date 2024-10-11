Daily summary: US stocks mixed ahead of Big Tech results
European indices rebound on Tuesday US stocks erase early gains IMF Sees Brighter Economic Outlook European indices rebounded today as strong...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
We are currently observing a clear pullback in the US indices. According to the latest information, there are problems with the servers of many important...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) and PepsiCo (PEP.US) announced today that will form a joint venture called PLANeT Partenship to sell new plant-based snacks and drinks....
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 89.3 in January, from the previous month's 88.6 and compared to market expectations of 89.0. EURUSD...
Big earnings reports kick off Stimulus concerns weigh on risk sentiment General Electric (GE.US) shares rose 9% despite mixed Q4 figures US...
Oil: We are currently observing a price consolidation at relatively high levels Uncertainties related to rocket attacks in Saudi Arabia. If Iran...
Etsy (ETSY.US), the US e-commerce company, has jumped in today's pre-market trading. Share price of the company received a boost following a tweet...
One of the busiest weeks during Q4 2020 Wall Street earnings season has begun. Among today's highlights investors can find earnings reports from 5...
European markets recover from yesterday's sell-off DE30 climbs above 13,800 pts Linde announces share buybacks and dividend increase European...
Blue-chips indices from Europe had a rough start to the week. A strong sell-off occurred on Monday and pushed DAX 1.6% lower. However, risk-on moods returned...
EURUSD moved lower during the Asian session but has caught a bid at the start of the European trading. Taking a look at the M30 interval, we can see that...
European markets expected to open flat CB consumer confidence seen more or less flat in January Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.36%, Dow Jones dropped 0.12%, Nasdaq added 0.69% and Russell 2000 declined...
European stocks start the week lower US stocks swing between gains and losses Nasdaq and Russell 2000 both fell from new ATH European...
Despite the lack of significant macroeconomic data, we could observe increased volatility in the stock market today. The IFO reading from Germany turned...
GameStop (GME.US) - after reaching new all-time high shares of the video game retailer turned negative in the afternoon following several volatility halts...
US futures started the week in the green, however after the launch of the trading session at 02:30 GMT, sellers regained control. Russell 2000 (US2000)...
