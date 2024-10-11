AMC secures new financing to steer it out of bankruptcy
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged 40% in the premarket after the world’s largest movie theater chain raised $917 million in equity and debt,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged 40% in the premarket after the world’s largest movie theater chain raised $917 million in equity and debt,...
Nasdaq at record highs, Dow Jones subdued US to extend travel restrictions GameStop (GME.US) shares surge more than 50% in premarket trade US...
Ethereum reached new all-time high. Price is approaching upper limit of the ascending channel Number of whales continue to increase Upbeat...
The German index started today's session with declines and in the following hours the sell-off is gaining momentum. Looking at the H4 interval, one...
Investors will be offered highly anticipated earnings reports this week as some of the top names from the US tech sector can be found among this week's...
European markets pull back DE30 drops below support at 13,875 pts Bayer sued by shareholders over Roundup case Stock markets...
Risk-off moods can be spotted in Europe at the beginning of a new week. Major indices from Germany, United Kingdom, France and Spain are trading 0.2-0.5%...
Corn has experienced the biggest sell-off in 17 months last Friday. Interestingly, it is hard to point a factor that could have triggered such a decline....
European markets expected to open higher Biden to speak on US manufacturing in the evening Lagarde and Bailey to deliver speeches European...
Stocks in Asia traded higher during the first session of the week. Nikkei gained almost 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 around 0.4% and Kospi rallied 2.3%....
In this webinar we will discuss Key themes of Joe Biden presidency Chances and risks for the markets Present market situation on indices, fx...
European stocks extended yesterday's declines US stocks retreat from records US crude inventories jump for 1st time in 6 weeks European...
Qutoutiao Inc (QTT.US) stock jumped 61% higher yesterday. Initially there was no official news behind the surge in the stock of the Shanghai-based...
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States this week and investors now channel their attention back to macro events. Fed will announce...
US indices under pressure Flash Markit PMIs above expectations IBM (IBM.US) stock fell more than 8% after the company reported Q4 sales US...
Crude inventories in the US rose to 4.35 million barrels in the week ended January 15th, following an 3.24 million decrease in the previous week and compared...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.1 in January from 57.1 in December, above analysts’ expectations of 56.5. The reading pointed to the...
Overall crypto market correction Blackrock will invest in Bitcoin CME Group to Launch Ether Futures on February 8 At the beginning of the week,...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator