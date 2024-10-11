🔽 Platinum drops over 3% 💿
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global markets on the final trading day of the week. Both equities and commodities are pulling back. Interestingly,...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European market trade lower after mixed PMIs DE30 drops below 13,800 pts Siemens, Volkswagen and ProSiebenSat release preliminary...
A recovery on the gold market has paused recently and the price of the precious metal pulled back a bit. We can observe a test of the support zone marked...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany have been released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT respectively. Highlights of the reports: France Manufacturing:...
European markets expected to open lower Flash PMI releases from Europe and the United States Joe Biden to deliver a speech in the...
Bitcoin has been having a hard time recently. The most famous cryptocurrency launched a pullback after reaching a new all-time high in the $42,000 area...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Dow Jones dropped 0.04%, Nasdaq added 0.55% and Russell declined 0.89% Downbeat...
ECB's Lagarde warns, that worsening pandemic poses 'serious risks' ECB keeps rate unchanged Nasdaq hit new record, while Dow Jones and...
United Airlines (UAL.US) stock fell more than 6% after the company posted disappointing quarterly figures. United reported quarterly loss of $7 per...
During yesterday's session the German index DAX (DE30) broke above the local downward trend line, which heralded a further upward move. Nevertheless,...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Stocks rally fades Better than expected US economic data Travelers (TRV.US) beats Q4 earnings forecast US indices launched today's session...
Electrification is a very popular theme among stock market investors as of late. Companies focusing on products that use alternative energy sources, like...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.900million in the week ended January 16th, compared to 0.965 million reported in the...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as widely expected and took a wait-and-see approach following last month's decision to expand...
The ECB meeting is the key position in today’s calendar with decision expected at 12:45pm (GMT) and conference about to begin 45 minutes later. This...
European markets trade slightly higher DAX tested 14,000 pts but failed to break above S&P raises long-term outlook for Daimler A...
Bitcoin is continuing a pullback with a strong downward move today. The most famous cryptocurrency has dropped over $1,000 this morning and is making a...
