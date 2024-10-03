🔼 EUR gains ahead of ECB decision
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank is a key market event of the day. Rate announcement is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST, with ECB President...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Global arms giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) is facing another wave of orders for modern F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. Israel announced Tuesday that it...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Factory Orders for April: German Factory Orders: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.4%...
Today's macro calendar is also filled with important publications. The key event of the day is the ECB's interest rate decision. The market consensus...
Indices in the US ended yesterday's session with strong gains. Both the US500 and US100 contracts closed at new historic highs. The US500 gained...
European indices ended today's trading higher. The German DAX gained 0.89% intraday, the French CAC40 added 0.87%, and the Polish WIG20 rose...
ANZ has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair, with the following parameters. Entry...
Wall Street opens higher Strong ISM data curbs some gains Bond yields are trading lower The dollar remains mostly unchanged Markets in the...
US, change in oil inventories: now: 1.23 million. Expected: -1.9 million barrels vs -4.16 million previously Change in gasoline inventories: Currently:...
Stock indices are a sea of green on Wednesday and risk sentiment has improved markedly, as the market weighs up a plethora of bad economic news from the...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for May: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.8; forecast 51.0; previous 49.4; ISM Non-Manufacturing...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision at 2:45 pm BST today. Bank was expected to deliver the first rate cut of a new easing cycle...
Yesterday, 10 US spot Bitcoin ETFs noted record $886.8 million net inflows, which helped the biggest cryptocurrency bounce back above $70.000. More than...
US ADP report, employment change (May) came in 152k vs 175k exp. and 192k previously. ADP Chief Economist, Richardson 'Job gains and pay growth...
European markets in good mood at the start of the second half of Wednesday's trading ADP data, BoC and MPC decisions, and ISM report for the services...
The world's largest currency pair, the Eurodollar is trading almost 0.1% lower today. Investors learned about the composite and services PMI readings...
USDCAD trades flat ahead of two key macro events scheduled for today - ADP report release at 1:15 pm BST and Bank of Canada rate decision at 2:45 pm BST....
Eurozone PPI YoY for April came in -5.7% vs -5.3% exp. and -7.8% previously Monthly reading came in -1% vs. exp. -0.65% and -0.4% previously
Final UK PMI readings came in lower than expected with Composite index at 53 vs 52.8 exp. and 52.8 previously UK Services PMI came in 52.9 vs...