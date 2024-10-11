DE30 halts recovery near midpoint of trading range
European markets trade lower DE30 bounces off the lower limit of trading range Daimler to limit production amid semiconductor shortages European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European markets trade lower DE30 bounces off the lower limit of trading range Daimler to limit production amid semiconductor shortages European...
DE30 is recovering this morning following an overnight decline. However, looking at a low time frame (M5), we can see the index has reached the resistance...
European stock markets expected to open lower US retail sales seen flat month-over-month Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo report...
Major US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones declined 0.22% and Nasdaq closed 0.12% lower. On the...
European stocks end slightly higher Focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech US weekly jobless claims jump to 5-month high European bourses...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell 1% in the pre-market after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged the car manufacturer to recall 158,000 of...
Summary: OPEC does not significantly change its demand forecasts December production up by almost 0.3 mbd, Production in Libya at 1.3 mbd...
Although the minutes of the last ECB meeting published today did not surprise the markets, the EURUSD pair fell shortly after this event. ECB members were...
Biden expected to unveil more details on COVID-19 relief plan US jobless claims well above expectations BlackRock Inc (BLK.US) stock fell 3% despite...
Alive Italy party left Italian governing coalition Snap elections worst possible scenario but very unlikely Muted market reaction The...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.965 million in the week ended January 9th, compared to 0.787 million reported in...
Ethereum is the strongest cryptocurrency during today's session, gaining over 4.5%. Ethereum is catching up with yesterday's moves on Bitcoin,...
Minutes from the ECB December meeting have just been released. ECB officials all agreed that additional support is still needed due to high uncertainty...
Plug Power rallied over 100% so far this year Company announced 2 major partnerships SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in company 50-50...
Sugar futures recently bounced off the long-term downward trendline and today price returned above 16 cents per lb. Sugar price is approaching its highest...
European markets trade higher on Thursday DE30 revisited 14,000 pts area but pulled back Egypt review high-speed railway agreement...
Today's trading on the oil market started with an upward move. However, buyers did not manage to break above the resistance at $53.25 and a dynamic...
First estimate of the German economic growth in 2020 has been released at 9:00 am GMT. According to the report released by the Federal Statistical Office,...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator