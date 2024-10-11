📈Bitcoin bulls take aim at $40,000❗
Bitcoin jumped above $37,000, reaching a new all-time high of around $37,550 as traders remained optimistic about the rising demand from institutional...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Bitcoin jumped above $37,000, reaching a new all-time high of around $37,550 as traders remained optimistic about the rising demand from institutional...
European markets open higher but swing afterwards DE30 halts advance ahead of 14,000 pts Delivery Hero to sell 9.44 million new shares European...
European markets seen opening higher Indices recover from drop during yesterday's Capitol Hill siege Jobless claims and non-manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones added 1.44% and Russell 2000 rallied 3.98%. Nasdaq lagged...
Major Wall Street indice opened lower US500 catches a bid after session launch and breaks above 3,715 pts Big Tech struggles amid...
ADP employment report was one of the top tier economic releases scheduled for today. Data released at 1:15 pm GMT showed a 123k jobs decline in the US...
Run-off race in Georgia will determine who controls Senate Democrats have already won one of two seats Second seat is projected to...
Gold and other precious metals moved higher during the European morning trade but have given back most of the gains since. Gold tested 2-month high in...
European markets trade higher DAX jumps above resistance at 13,700 pts Cyclicals lead in Europe, tech stocks pull back European...
European markets seen opening higher Democrats may win both seats in Georgia Senate race Services PMIs, ADP employment data and FOMC...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.71%, Dow Jones added 0.55% and Nasdaq jumped 0.95%. Russell 2000 gained...
Tougher lockdowns in Europe Runoff elections in Georgia New OPEC+ production agreement European indices finished today's session mostly...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) was valued at just over $100 billion at the time of its market debut in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020, which...
Today is the second day of negotiations of the OPEC + group. Recent reports indicate that Russia agreed to keep production unchanged in February. Last...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in December rose to 60.7 from 57.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Georgia’s Senate runoffs election First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell 5% on analysts downgrade US indices launched today's session slightly...
Stellar is by far the strongest cryptocurrency during today's session, adding 5% to its value. Nevertheless, today's gain is negligible compared...
Platinum: Silver, and especially platinum, failed to see such a significant rebound in recent years as it was in the case of gold. On the other...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator