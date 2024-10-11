Bitcoin's rally shows no signs of slowing
Bitcoin soars past $29,000 The digital asset seems poised for a run to $30,000 Bitcoin on Thursday jumped to a record $29,180 after the digital...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Bitcoin soars past $29,000 The digital asset seems poised for a run to $30,000 Bitcoin on Thursday jumped to a record $29,180 after the digital...
US jobless claims German and Italy markets are shut for holidays Economic calendar is light on the final trading day of 2020, with investors...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2%, S&P 500 gained 0.1% and Nasdaq increased 0.2%. Mixed moods prevail...
Mixed session in Europe Last trading day of 2020 in some countries Gold approaching $1,900 Today’s session was the...
Intel (INTC.US) gained roughly 5% yesterday as a hedge fund Third Point addressed company’s weakening position in microprocessor manufacturing against...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. The results were as follows: Oil inventories:...
Major US indices advance amid positive Chicago PMI data Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved in the UK Tesla might sell 500k cars...
OIL.WTI Oil market has been trading in an upward trend, however momentum clearly slowed down recently. At the moment, no strong bearish signals have...
Bittrex became the latest exchange to cut ties with XRP Ripple is testing major support at $0.20 The cryptocurrency exchanges and other companies...
European indices slightly higher in 2020's last full trading session Germany records highest daily Covid-19 death toll BMW (BMW.DE) plans to...
Bitcoin returned to hitting records on Dec. 30 after a fresh rebound took it above its $28,400 all-time high. Overnight the most popular cryptocurrency...
UK parliament vote on the Brexit trade deal US Pending Home Sales and Chicago PMI Additional US stimulus uncertain Economic calendar...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.1%, S&P 500 shed 0.2% and Nasdaq lost 0.4%. Mixed moods prevail in the...
DAX reaches all-time highs Russell 2000 plunges more than 2% US politics in the spotlight European stock indices finished...
Boeing (BA.US) shares gained slightly as Boeing’s 737 MAX will fly American Airlines passengers from New York to Miami today. It will be the first...
Russell 2000 (US2000) clearly lags behind during today’s US session. The index is falling 2%, even though other major indices are still posting some...
House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 US30, US100 and US500 near record highs US2000 falls below 50-hour moving...
Copper: Upward movement slowed down in December, but it should be noted that this commodity has had a fantastic year. Over the past 12 months, the...
European stocks rally on US stimulus hopes SAP-owned Qualtrics files for U.S. IPO DE30 hits all-time high European indices launched today's...