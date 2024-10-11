Daily summary: European equities higher on Brexit hopes
UK and the EU are close to reach a Brexit trade deal, officials say Trump could veto the coronavirus aid bill. New South African Covid-19 strain...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
American Airlines (AAL.US) confirmed today it still plans to recall furloughed employees and give them paychecks by Dec. 24, even after Donald Trump refused...
Sterling jumped more than 1% during today's session on signs the UK and EU are finally on the brink of reaching a deal to govern trade ties after...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 80.7 in December from a preliminary of 81.4 and above 76.9 in November....
President Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill US Jobless claims rose less than expected Pfizer (PFE.US) will provide additional 100 million...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.803 million in the week ended December 19th, compared to 0.885 million reported in...
Let’s start today’s analysis with Ripple chart as price of the cryptocurrency plunged after the SEC sued the company behind it over the alleged...
In this webinar you will learn: - what is the outlook for the economy - will the bull run on indices continue? - is USD bound to keep declining? -...
European markets trade higher on Wednesday DE30 jumps above 13,500 pts HeidelbergCement mulls sale of assets in California European...
Panic triggered by the new coronavirus strain discovered in the United Kingdom did not last long. European markets also looked past Trump's refusal...
European markets seen opening flat US jobless claims, survey and housing market data Monthly GDP release from Canada European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.67%, S&P 500 finished 0.21% lower and Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Russell 2000...
European equities recover from rout US Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus-aid bill Apple (AAPL.US) is planning to launch a self-driving...
Russell 2000 (US2000) is the best performer today in the ranking of major US indices. The small companies index was losing a lot amid yesterday's market...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock surged more than 12% after the fitness equipment maker announced it will buy its competitor Precor for $420 million. Precor makes...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 88.6in December 2020, from the previous month's 96.1 and compared to market expectations...
Congress passes $892 billion COVID relief package US GDP growth in Q3 revised slightly higher Apple (AAPL.US) is working on a electric-car for 2024 US...
Oil Oil prices dropped as new, highly contagious strain of coronavirus risks another drop in demand for fuels Several countries imposed...
