DE30: Markets recover after Monday's sell-off
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 tests zone at 13,420 pts but fails EasyJet delay deliveries of Airbus jets European...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
British pound found itself under renewed selling pressure this morning. EU officials confirmed overnight reports saying that the bloc has rejected fisheries...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Revision of US Q3 GDP data CB consumer confidence for December European index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.12%, S&P 500 dropped 0.39% and Nasdaq declined 0.10% Stocks in...
U.K. identified a new strain of the Covid-19 virus that is 40-70% more contagious Deadlock in Brexit talks US Congress reaches deal on $900 bn Covid-19...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) — Shares of the major US banks jumped today after the Federal Reserve announced that it will allow the industry to resume share...
Nike (NKE.US) stock jumped more than 5% after the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. The athletic apparel and footwear maker earned 78 cents per...
New, highly contagious strain of COVID-19 was found in the UK US lawmakers finally approved a $900 billion relief package Tesla stock falls nearly...
OIL tumbles by 5%, DE30 slides by 600 points, US dollar recovers sharply, volatility shows up nearly everywhere. Just when this year looked all sorted...
Today's concerns over the coronavirus translate not only into a sell-off in the stock market, but also into increased volatility in the precious metals...
European markets plunge on new virus fears DE30 drops below 13,100 pts Pandemic winners among top movers European stocks...
Stock markets in Europe have launched today's trading with bearish price gaps and the move has been gathering pace since the launch of the session....
European markets seen opening lower Focus on politics and virus Polish retail sales data for November Economic calendar looks...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.1%, Kospi added 0.2% and indices from China gained DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss 2020 commodity winners and losers New UK COVID variant just ahead of Christmas Fed’s decision and market...
Brexit talks remain stuck US stocks fall from record highs Investors wait on US stimulus package Majority of the European indices finished...
FedEx (FDX.US) posted quarterly profit of $4.83 per share, well above analysts expectations of $4.01 per share. Company reported better-than-expected revenue...
Investors wait for results of stimulus negotiations FDA advisory panel recommends approval of Modern’s (MRNA.US) Covid-19 vaccine Darden Restaurants...
Shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.US) are set to launch today's trading at an all-time high. Stock may enjoy elevated volatility...