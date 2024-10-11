Economic calendar: US hard data and bankers speeches
European markets seen opening flat US industrial production for November Speeches from ECB Chief Economist and BoC Governor European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European markets seen opening flat US industrial production for November Speeches from ECB Chief Economist and BoC Governor European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.62%, S&P 500 declined 0.44%, Nasdaq gained 0.50% and Russell 2000 finished...
Extended negotiations over a Brexit trade deal Germany heads for strict lockdown US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan Vaccine...
US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan Vaccine rollout begins in the US AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) moves on Alexion (ALXN.US) US indices...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell 17% after the space tourism company announced its latest test flight held on Saturday did not reach space as planned....
US500 is rising almost 1% ahead of session opening after strong Friday's declines driven by concerns about Brexit. Now the upbeat news regarding...
The Brexit situation has improved significantly in recent hours. The negotiations were extended and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel...
AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) stock dropped more than 6% after the pharma giant announced on Saturday it would buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.US)...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests swing level at 13,235 pts Deutsche Bank mulls spreading out New York workforce European...
Stock markets start the week higher US Electoral College vote Brexit talks extended Start of a new week was marked with small...
In this webinar you will learn: How options are pumping up the Wall Street bubble ECB and EU budget – what do they mean for the euro? 2xhard...
Stocks in Asia moved higher during today's session. Nikkei added 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.26% and indices from China rose. On the other...
Germany considers going into second lockdown before Christmas Boris Johnson issues warning to prepare for no-deal Brexit US FDA advisory panel recommends...
Equity markets moved lower by the end of the week with politics being one of the drivers. FOMC and Bank of England will announce decisions next week and...
Copper has had a phenomenal series of rallies that led to the breaking above the 7-year highs. The price of copper is trading above USD 7,700 per ton and,...
Lululemon (LULU.US) stock fell more than 5.0% despite the fact that retailer reported better than expected quarterly figures. The athletic apparel maker...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment increased from downwardly revised 76.9 pts in November to 81.40 pts in December against expected 76.5...
Stimulus negotiations drag on FDA chief says agency will quickly approve Pfizer's (PFE.US) vaccine Walt Disney (DIS.US) stock rose 8% on strong...
Bitcoin is trading under $18,000 MassMutual - purchased $100 million in Bitcoin Grayscale- largest cryptocurrency trust fund purchased around 131,254...