DE30: European markets plunge on no-deal Brexit fears
European markets drop DE30 drops to 13,150 pts Lufthansa may cut 1,000 pilot jobs in 2021 European markets are trading significantly...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Moods on the European stock markets on the final trading day of the week are sour. Markets are starting to realize that the no-deal Brexit option is becoming...
European markets seen opening lower Second day of EU summit Michigan consumer sentiment for December Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.23%, S&P 500 closed 0.13% lower while Nasdaq jumped 0.54%. Russell 2000...
ECB cuts 2021 GDP forecast US weekly jobless claims surge US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill US daily COVID deaths top 3,000...
Brent crude managed to break above $50 a barrel for the first time since March, reflecting hopes for coronavirus vaccine distribution. On the other hand,...
Moderna (MRNA.US) announced today that it has begun a phase 2/3 clinical trial designed to position its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to...
Jobless claims rise more than expected US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are "Dramatically Overvalued"...
Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, presented the mixed state of the economy, while talking about the actions taken by the bank in connection with...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.853 million in the week ended December 5th, compared to 0.712 million in the previous week....
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0% as widely expected. The interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility...
The ECB meeting (decision: 12:45pm GMT, conference: 1:30pm GMT) is the most anticipated market event this week. The Bank is widely expected to increase...
CD Projekt trades 35% year-to-date higher Cyberpunk 2077 premiered last night Pre-orders exceeded 8 million copies Sales...
European markets trade a touch higher DE30 may be set for another test of post-pandemic highs HelloFresh gains after boosting full-year...
European markets seen opening lower EU summit on European budget and recovery fund ECB set to add more stimulus Indices from...
Global stock markets took a hit yesterday. DE30 managed to test post-pandemic highs at the start of the European session but has been giving up gains later...
US indices dropped yesterday with tech shares taking the biggest hit. S&P 500 closed 0.79% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.35% and Nasdaq slumped...
Poland and Hungary have provisionally accepted a EU budget proposal Dow Jones and S&P pull back from record highs Surge in US oil inventories European...
