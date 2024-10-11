📈GBPUSD is testing key support
In the second half of the session, we can observe declines in the GBPUSD currency pair. Looking at the M30 interval, key intraday support is currently...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
In the second half of the session, we can observe declines in the GBPUSD currency pair. Looking at the M30 interval, key intraday support is currently...
GameStop (GME.US) stock plunged more than 15% after the video game retailer posted third-quarter figures. Company reported a quarterly loss of 53 cents...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 15.189 million barrels in the week ended December 4th, following an 0.679 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Committee said, that the...
White House offers $916 billion stimulus proposal Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets positive FDA review FireEye stock (FEYE.US) fell 9% after cyber...
US100 US tech index Nasdaq (US100) has been trading in an upward trend recently. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the price broke above...
Tesco (TSCO.UK) stock rose 1.9% after Britain’s biggest retailer announced it will complete the sale of its Thailand and Malaysia businesses to CP...
European markets rally DE30 tests post-pandemic high Covestro presented new full-2020 forecast European markets trade higher...
Bitcoin is trading lower for the second day in a row. The most famous cryptocurrency has dropped below $18,000 handle today and continues to move lower...
European market seen opening higher Bank of Canada expected to hold rates unchanged Boris Johnson will meet with Ursula von der Leyen...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs gaining 0.28% and 0.50% respectively. Dow Jones...
European markets finish the day little-changed Gold slowly approaching the $1900 mark Portugal’s 10-year yield turns negative Tuesday’s...
During today’s US session one might spot only some minor moves on the stock markets. Let’s have a look at the technical situation of the Dow...
Boeing (BA.US) might be seen as one of the winners of the so-called rotation trade, which occurred in November. Stock gained over 60% as investors bet...
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock opened with a huge bullish gap today following the release of the firm’s fiscal first quarter results. An online apparel...
American equities open lower on Tuesday United Kingdom launches a mass vaccination programme Tesla unveils a $5 billion capital raise US...
Natural gas: In spite of forecasts suggesting freeze, weather in the United States remains fine US natural gas demand remains below...
European markets trade lower DE30 trades within tight range Munich Re presented mid-term goals European markets trade slightly...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator