🛎 Gold: Is correction over?
Gold prices saw a significant correction over the past 3 months as prices slid nearly 15% to test $1765 per ounce. In our previous posts we argued that...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Gold prices saw a significant correction over the past 3 months as prices slid nearly 15% to test $1765 per ounce. In our previous posts we argued that...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Johnson and von der Leyen to hold in-person talks German ZEW index expected to improve...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.49%, S&P 500 closed 0.19% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.45% Mixed...
Renewed US-China trade tensions Increased Brexit worries New restrictions in some parts of the US and Europe Majority of the European bourses...
Last week we could observe solid increases in the main currency pair. The EURUSD rate reached the resistance zone at 1.2150, which is marked with...
Intel Corp (INTC.US) stock fell 4.0% after Bloomberg reportedthat Apple Inc (AAPL.US) plans to introduce a series of new Mac processors as early...
Rising tension between the United States and China Further restrictions in California Eastman Kodak (KODK.US) stock jumped 70% US indices launched...
Natural gas prices continue to decline. Gas launched today's session with a bearish price gap and the price continues recent pullback, which is related...
Majority of European indices fell 0.6% in early trade on Monday and the FTSE 250, was the biggest loser falling 0.7% as growing risks of a no-deal Brexit,...
Stocks in Europe start the week lower DE30 recovers from morning dip Bayer signed agreement with US drugmaker Atara Stocks...
GBP is the worst performing major currency at the beginning of a new week. No breakthrough on Brexit was made over the weekend and The Sun reported that...
European markets seen opening lower Still no breakthrough on Brexit US senators set to unveil economic relief bill Futures...
Asian equities traded mixed on the first session of the week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%, Kospi gained 0.5% and indices from...
Watch this webinar to learn: Key points from the latest NFP report Outlook for OIL after the OPEC decision What’s next for EURUSD Economic...
US major indices shrug off the weaker jobs data US lawmakers resume stimulus talks OPEC+ agrees to gradual output hike European indices finished...
European stock markets traded lower this week. ECB is expected to boost stimulus on Thursday and it could give some fuel for market bulls. On the other...
In recent days, we could observe a strong rebound in the precious metals market. However, gold hit a key resistance zone today at $1850, where sellers...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock rose more than 6% after the electronic-documents company posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. DocuSign...
Disappointing NFP report Pfizer (PFE.US) vaccine supply issues Marvell Technology (MRVL.US) stock falls after weak guidance US indices launched...