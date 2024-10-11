BREAKING: NFP well below expectations
The US economy added only 0.245 million jobs in November, compared to 0.638 million in October and below market expectations of 0.469 million. ...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
The US economy added only 0.245 million jobs in November, compared to 0.638 million in October and below market expectations of 0.469 million. ...
Key macro release of the day - US labour market data for November - will be released at 1:30 pm GMT. Recent data from the US labour market has been mixed,...
US proposes new stablecoin law S&P Dow Jones Indices to launch cryptocurrency indexes in 2021 Ripple breaks triangle formation This week...
European markets trade higher DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average Germany extends backstop for credit insurers European...
Both grades of oil - Brent and WTI - are trading over 2% higher today after OPEC+ made a decision on the supply limits for 2021. Oil producers agreed to...
European markets expected to slightly lower Labour market data from US and Canada News saying that Pfizer will ship half of coronavirus...
US indices finished yesterday trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.29%, Nasdaq added 0.23% and Russell 2000 jumped 0.52%. S&P 500 closed 0.06%...
McConnell says US stimulus deal 'within reach S&P500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs OPEC+ will raise production by 500K bpd from January European...
Natural gas futures fell more than 8% on Thursday after EIA data showed much smaller-than-expected drawdown in inventories as the above-average temperatures...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose 4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the electric carmaker to “buy” from “neutral,” and raised its price...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.9 in November from 56.6 in the previous month, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 56.0. The...
Weekly jobless claims below expectations US breaks record daily Covid-19 deaths CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock surged on upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.712 million in the week ended November 28th, compared to 0.778 million in the previous...
Palantir shares dive after steep gains in November Company debuted in late-September Solid growth in Q3 2020 Analysts warn...
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 drops below support at 13,250 pts Deutsche Post expects strong growth during Christmas...
Long way to go Let’s start from some context. US labor market was at multi-decade highs prior to the pandemic with employment not much below 40%...
Oil prices took a dive following a report from the Wall Street Journal. Report claims that OPEC and its allies are nearing an agreement to boost oil output...
European markets seen opening more or less flat Non-manufacturing ISM for November at 3:00 pm European PMI data revisions European...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator