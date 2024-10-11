🚀 EURUSD surges past 1.21 ❗
There’s no stopping EURUSD bulls after they blew 1.20 levels that was not only psychological one but also a crucial limit of multi-month consolidation....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
There’s no stopping EURUSD bulls after they blew 1.20 levels that was not only psychological one but also a crucial limit of multi-month consolidation....
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones added 0.20% and Russell 2000 closed 0.19% higher....
UK granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Disappointing ADP payrolls report US crude inventories fall...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) shares fell more than 12% after Morgan Stanley analyst downgraded software company's stock to “underweight”...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.679 million barrels in the week ended November 27th, following an 0.754 million decrease in the previous...
UK approves use of Pfizer's (PFE.US) coronavirus vaccine Disappointing ADP report Salesforce (CRM.US) confirmed a deal to acquire...
ADP report on change in US employment in November was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 410k jobs following a 365k...
EURUSD Let's start today's analysis with the EURUSD chart. Looking at the weekly time frame, we can see that the pair broke above the resistance...
Pfizer (PFE.US) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3.9% and 6.5% respectively in premarket after British officials authorized their COVID-19...
European markets trade mixed DE30 failed to break back above 13,360 pts Daimler to manufacture Mercedes-Benz heavy duty trucks in...
Silver is one of the best performing commodities today and is trading 10% above Monday's low. Silver continues rebound from a key support zone and...
British pound came under heavy selling pressure this morning following a report from Bloomberg. News agency claims that top EU negotiator Barnier is set...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Second day of Powell hearings in Congress ADP employment report for November Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Nasdaq jumped 1.28%, Dow Jones added 0.63% and Russell 2000 closed...
Pfizer(PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) requested regulatory clearance for their vaccine in Europe OECD sees brighter economic outlook Stocks in the...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock fell more than 13%, despite the fact that the communications technology company posted better-than-expected results for its third...
EURUSD - the pair managed to break above the 1.2000 level and is trading at the highest level since April 2018. This is mainly due to the weakness of the...
Oil: OPEC's decision to extend the larger production cut was postponed to Thursday, December 3 December 1 is a continuation of consultations,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in November declined 57.5 from 59.3 in the previous month. Today’s reading...