Morning Wrap (04.06.2024)
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Dow Jones dropped 0.30%, Nasdaq jumped 0.56% and small-cap Russell...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Wall Street indices launched the new week's trading on a positive note, but have erased gains during the session and now trade lower S&P 500...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Oil is taking a hit today following yesterday's OPEC+ decision. While decision to extend the main 3.66 million barrel production cut through 2025 was...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Meme-stocks are in the centre of attention once again, with GameStop (GME.US) launching today's cash trading with an over-70% bullish price gap. While...
US ISM manufacturing data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show headline index improving slightly, but also remaining...
The meme stock craze is back, GameStop is higher by 75% at the start of the week, with AMC Entertainment also up nearly 30%. The driver of today’s...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 tests 2,100 pts resistance zone GameStop surges 70% as interest in meme-stocks revives Stericycle rallies...
The Mexican peso is significantly weakening after Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in the presidential elections in Mexico. Sheinbaum was the candidate...
European markets gain at the start of Monday's session Manufacturing ISM PMI data in the spotlight Delaware court ruling takes GSK shares 10%...
While it seemed in mid-May that the uproar over GameStop and ‘meme’ stocks had disappeared as quickly as it had appeared, it looks like the...
Contracts based on US gas (NATGAS) are already up nearly 5.5% today. Energy markets are reacting today to OPEC+'s decision to extend production cuts....
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a better mood today, although global investors have been buying the dollar and selling off the euro since the early...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 47.3 (est 47.4; prev 47.4) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 45.4 (est 45.4; prev 45.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
OPEC+ extends headline oil production cut of 3.66 million brk per day until the end of 2025 (previously until the end of 2024) OPEC+ extends voluntary...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD pair. The euro has held up well despite global indices correcting, preventing the strength of...
A number of key reports from the U.S. economy and, in particular, the U.S. labor market will be published during the current week. The most important of...
This is a mega week for financial markets. There is the much-anticipated rate cut from the ECB, the latest reading on payrolls in the US, the Mexican election...