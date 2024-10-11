US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher on vaccine news
Pfizer(PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) requested regulatory clearance for their vaccine in Europe S&P500 and Nasdaq hit record highs OECD sees...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Pfizer(PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) requested regulatory clearance for their vaccine in Europe S&P500 and Nasdaq hit record highs OECD sees...
Gold has been out of investors' grace as of late. However, a strong rebound can be spotted today. Gold price bounced off the lower limit of the downward...
European markets rally on Tuesday DE30 swings near 13,400 pts handle Munich Re expects to double profit in 2021 Stock market...
S&P 500 (US500) and Nasdaq (US100) futures managed to recover from yesterday's losses and both indices are closing in on all-time highs in early...
European markets seen opening higher Final PMI release from Europe ISM manufacturing data from the United States Fed Chair...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones slipped 0.91%, Russell 2000 declined 1.97% and Nasdaq closed...
IMF warned that euro zone could see weaker growth in Q1 2021 Moderna's (MRNA.US) Covid-19 vaccine is 94.1% effective in final results OPEC...
Data giant S&P Global Inc (SPGI.US) shares rose more than 2.8% as it announced a $ 44 billion deal to buy IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.US), which provides...
Bitcoin investors had to wait nearly three years to celebrate a new all-time high. Today the most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as $19,786.24,...
Dow Jones nears best monthly gain since 1987 Nikola (NKLA.US) stocks slide 20% after updated deal with General Motors (GM.US) Moderna (MRNA.US)...
The value of building permits in Canada declined 14.6 % in October to CAD 8.2 billion, following an upwardly revised 18.6% gain in September but more ...
The long-awaited Ethereum protocol upgrade, also known as Serenity, will be officially launched on 1st December. New upgrade will transition the network...
Mixed moods during European morning trade DE30 slowly approaches post-pandemic high Deutsche Post has already delivered more parcels...
Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trade lower at the start of a new week. OPEC+ ministerial meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm GMT and extension to output...
European markets seen opening lower OPEC+ ministerial talks Flash inflation data from Europe European stock markets are seen...
Watch this webinar to learn: What’s next for Gold? Can indices extend November rally? Wall Street vs Main Street in economic data Can...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower. Nikkei drops 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 declines 1.2% and Kospi trades 0.9% lower. Indices from China gain DAX...
European stocks climb despite lockdown extensions US Covid-19 hospitalizations hit record for 17th day US stocks finished higher in shortened session Tesla...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator