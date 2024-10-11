Three markets to watch next week
While this week was a bit muted for equity traders due to Thanksgiving holiday in the US, cryptocurrencies enjoyed very high volatility. December is the...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Moderna (MRNA.US) — stock surged over 17% in response to the news that AstraZeneca’s (AZN.US) CEO said the company would run another trial...
US traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened session. Disney (DIS.US) increases layoff plans to 32,000 employees US inidices...
Gold is having a bad week. Following 2 days of heavy selling on Monday and Tuesday, price of the precious metal has once again found itself under...
The entire crypto market is undergoing a downside correction Fidelity Digital Assets will support Bitcoin and Ethereum for retail clients EOS delisted...
European indices trade little changed on Friday DAX fails to break above yesterday's high Indices from Western Europe are trading...
European markets seen opening flat Early close on Wall Street and some commodity markets Major indices from the Western Europe are...
Stocks traded mostly higher during the Asian session. Nikkei gained 0.4%, Kospi added 0.3% and indices from China gained 0.3-0.5%. S&P/ASX 200...
US markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) reveals dosing mistake in COVID-19 vaccine trial Spread of the COVID-19...
Britvic (BVIC.UK) shares were up over 3% despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting demand. Soft drinks maker which owns brands such as Teisseire, Tango,...
Following a strong BITCOIN rally other “alts” like RIPPLE, DASH or STELLAR saw explosive price gains during the past few days. However, this...
Coronavirus vaccines brighten outlook for aviation sector US and Brazil regulators approve return of 737 MAX planes to service European...
Prices of WTI and Brent increased over 30% in November alone. WTI price jumped above 45 USD per barrel while Brent crossed 48 USD mark. Both benchmarks...
Minutes from the recent ECB meeting has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. During the last meeting ECB noted possibility...
Remy Cointreau’s (RCO.FR) shares dropped 1.3% after the French drinks maker released its operating profit figures for the first half of the year....
European markets trade little changed DE30 has pulled back to the 50-hour moving average once again Liberty Steel and ThyssenKrupp...
European markets seen opening slightly higher US Thanksgiving holiday ECB minutes at 12:30 pm GMT Futures markets point to...
BITCOIN slumped today after an almost 3-month long rally that saw cryptocurrency price double. The coin plunged towards the $17,000 mark, making the biggest...
