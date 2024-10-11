Morning wrap (26.11.2020)
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones declined 0.58% and Nasdaq gained 0.47%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European equities little-changed at 9-month highs US Weekly Jobless Claims higher than expected US crude stockpiles fall unexpectedly European...
Federal Reserve released minutes from the latest FOMC meeting at 7 pm GMT. Officials at that meeting voted to keep benchmark short-term borrowing rates...
In recent days, we have seen significant increases in the cryptocurrency market, including Ethereum. Looking at the ETH chart, the upward move stopped...
Slack (WORK.US) stock jumped over 24% today following a Wall Street Journal report that Salesforce (CRM.US) is considering acquisition of the company....
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock surged over 17% after the luxury retailer surprisingly reported profit in the third quarter. Nordstrom earned 34 cents per share,...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.754 million barrels in the week ended November 20th, following an 0.768 million increase in the previous...
Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly US GDP growth confirmed at record 33.1% HP Inc. (HPQ.US) stock rose over 5% on upbeat quarterly figures US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0,778 million in the week ended November 21st, compared to 0.742 million in the previous...
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the technical situation, one can see that the price broke...
Babcock International (BAB.UK) stock plunged over 8.0% early in the session after the U.K. engineering group posted a drop in pretax profit after the pandemic...
European markets trade mixed DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,250 pts Deutsche Bank to implement permanent work-from-home policy European...
Looking at the markets these days one can spot rallies and records nearly everywhere. Dow beating 30k was a major thing yesterday but frankly nearly everything...
European markets seen opening flat Avalanche of US data ahead of Thanksgiving FOMC minutes release European futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday. Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs, gaining 1.54% and 1.62% respectively. Nasdaq added 1.31% while Russell...
Formal transition of power to Biden begins Dow Jones hit an all-time intraday high Biden picks Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary European...
Dow Jones Industrial Average's spot index has recently hit an all-time high. In the case of contracts, however, it can be seen that such levels have...
Hormel (HRL.US) stock dropped nearly 4% after the company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Profit fell to $ 234.4 million, or 43 cents per share,...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 96.1 in November, from the previous month's 100.9 and compared to market expectations of...