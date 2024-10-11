US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher as transition of power begins
Trump administration allows Biden transition to begin Nomination of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock rose over...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Oil: Upbeat vaccine news from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca boost "old economy" assets, including oil In theory, vaccination...
The recent strong declines in the gold market have led to a test of key support. Looking at the W1 interval, price hit the lower limit of the 1:1 structure....
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 makes another test of 13,250 pts resistance Deutsche Boerse will expand DAX to 40 members European...
European markets expected to open higher CB consumer confidence index seen dropping below 100 in November Speeches from ECB President...
A strong rally on BITCOIN started at the beginning of October but it wasn’t until the last few days when most of other alt-coins woke up. RIPPLE...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones added 1.12% and Nasdaq closed 0.22% higher. Russell 2000...
• Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has up to 90% efficacy • US tops 12 million coronavirus cases • US plans first COVID-19...
Gap (GPS.US) shares surged more than 7% following an upgrade from JP Morgan (JPM.US) to an Overweight rating on what it sees as a favorable risk-reward...
Major indices rebound after Friday's declines US passes 12 million coronavirus infections AstraZeneca (AZN.US) vaccine prevents an average...
The stronger than expected Markit manufacturing PMI data (preliminary) for November, has goosed the US dollar higher which negatively affected the price...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 56.7 in November from 53.4 in October, above analysts’ expectations of 53.0. The reading pointed to the continuing...
Credit Agricole (ACA.FR) stock rose over 3% after its Italian unit launched a voluntary public tender offer of €10.50 per share in cash for Italian...
European markets trade higher at the beginning of a new week DAX reached 2-month high at 13,300 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) plans...
Surging OIL prices is another reflection of the vaccine euphoria that we observe on the markets these days. Hopes that effective vaccine will soon be distributed...
Flash PMI releases for November are key points in today's economic calendar. Readings captured impact of new coronavirus restrictions. France (8:15...
European markets seen opening slightly higher PMIs from Germany, France, UK and US Speeches from BoE and Fed members Asian...
Watch this webinar to learn: What’s behind this BITCOIN rally? Will BITCOIN price hit new ATH? What’s next for indices, OIL and Gold? What...
