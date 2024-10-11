DE30: European indices deepen decline
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 tests lower limit of short-term trading range Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) will cut additional...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 tests lower limit of short-term trading range Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) will cut additional...
EURUSD surged after the US elections but the full move was contained in the consolidation range that has arrested the pair since late July. Vaccine optimism...
European markets seen opening lower CBRT expected to deliver big rate hike Lagarde to deliver 3 speeches today Futures markets...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped 1.16% each, Nasdaq declined 0.82% and Russell...
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has 95% efficacy Major US indices are consolidating near their historical highs US Crude Inventories rise for 2nd week European...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.US) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 40 million shares at $20.80 each. This secondary...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.77 million barrels in the week ended November 13th, following an 4.278 million increase in the previous week and...
Pfizer (PFE.US) ends Covid-19 trial with 95% efficacy US COVID-19 deaths hit highest single-day mark since spring Lowe’s (LOW.US) shares tumble...
Increased volatility could have been spotted on the stock markets recently. US elections as well as positive vaccine news were the reasons behind it. However,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and NIO (NIO.US) - two electric vehicle manufacturers - are one of the hottest stocks this year. Share price of Tesla increased 426% so...
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as buyers managed to push the price above $18 000 a level not seen since December 2017. The upward move is expected to continue...
European stocks post small gains on Wednesday DE30 tests upper limit of short-term trading range Deutsche Boerse acquires Institutional...
Coffee prices are rallying hard this week with the Hurricane Iota being the main driver of price gains as it’s about to hit Central America and can...
Risk-off moods ahead of European open Improvement expected on the US housing market in October NVIDIA to report earnings after US...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.48%, Dow Jones declined 0.56% and Nasdaq closed 0.21% lower. On the other...
Major European indices close mixed Hungary and Poland block EU coronavirus recovery package Further states in the US introduce new restrictions European...
Baidu (BIDU.US) stock fell over 3% despite the fact that the Chinese technology company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Baidu reported...
Bitcoin surged above the major resistance at $17,000, a level not seen since January 2018. Taking into consideration that no major resistance areas...
