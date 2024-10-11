US OPEN: Wall Street lower as retail sales disappoint
US retail sales below expectations Coronavirus-related hospitalizations hit record in US Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell 1% despite upbeat quarterly...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
TESLA (TSLA.US) stock rallied more than 13% in after-hours trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would add the electric car maker to the...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Oil: Oil prices remain high thanks to hopes regarding coronavirus vaccines, which could lead to faster opening of economies OPEC + is likely maintain...
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Tesla will join S&P 500 Stock to be added to the index in December Approximate weight of...
European markets pull back slightly on Tuesday DAX trades flat near 50-hour moving average Banco Santander may buy remaining business...
Coffee prices are under pressure again as Hurricane Iota is set to have a devastating impact on crops in key coffee growing regions. Unfavourable weather...
The Spanish index is among the biggest winners of the vaccine news. It makes sense – the Spanish economy has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic...
European markets seen opening flat Retail sales and industrial production for the US US retailers - Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl's...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday on the back of vaccine news from Moderna. S&P 500 finished 1.16% higher, Dow Jones added 1.60% and Nasdaq...
Moderna (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective US records 1 million new Covid-19 cases in a week Asia-Pacific countries signed world's...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) – stock jumped almost 5% after the company posted better than expected quarterly figures. The cybersecurity company...
Natural gas continues its strong decline after the recent seasonal rally in early autumn. The price is down 5% today, which is related to the weather,...
Moderna (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective US coronavirus cases top 11 million US30 is testing key 30 000 pts level US indices...
The signing of the world's largest trade agreement between 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and recent news regarding Moderna's vaccine...
Spanish financial group BBVA (BBVA.ES) stock surged over 15% after the company announced that will sell its US business, BBVA USA Bancshares, to PNC Financial...
Stock markets experienced a big jump while gold plunged after Moderna announced results of the interim analysis of phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine....
European markets launch new week higher DE30 swings between 13,250 pts zone and 50-hour moving average Delivery Hero (DHER) with...
