Economic calendar: Speeches from RBA and ECB chiefs
Markets gain following ASEAN trade deal RBA Governor and ECB President scheduled to speak European markets are seen opening higher...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Markets gain following ASEAN trade deal RBA Governor and ECB President scheduled to speak European markets are seen opening higher...
Watch this webinar to learn: Is there room for more gains on indices? What’s happening in the economy? What’s next for Gold and Silver? What...
A massive free trade agreement was signed by 15 countries from Asia-Pacific region, including China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan....
Mixed session in Europe The pandemic situation in the US and Europe continues to worsen Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trying to extend weekly gains The...
Announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech was unquestionably the biggest market event of the previous week. However, promising interim results of a vaccine...
Farfetch (FTCH.US) stock jumped over 16% after the company announced third-quarter sales and fourth-quarter growth projections that beat market estimates....
The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment fell from 81.8 pts to 77.0 pts in November against expected 82.0 pts. Consumer Expectations index came in at...
Another record number of new daily COVID-19 cases US producer prices rise for 6th month Disney (DIS.US) stock rose 6% despite Q4 loss US indices...
Facts: • Unexpectedly Mexico's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged • Pandemic worsens in US • Pair...
Bitcoin price cannot stop surging. It was able to extend the rally even during the euphoric week when positive vaccine news weighed on Gold and Silver....
• Bitcoin price breaks above $16 000 level • PayPal allow customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies earlier than expected • Dash...
European markets recover after lower opening DE30 tests 50-hour moving average Deutsche Wohnen and Salzgitter reported earnings European...
European markets expected to open lower Second reading of euro area Q3 GDP UoM index seen stable in November European markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 1.08%, S&P 500 finished 1% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.65%. Russell 2000...
• European shares break 3-day win streak • US reports record number of new COVID-19 cases • US Crude inventories rise...
Pinduoduo (PDD.US) stock rose over 20% after China's third-largest e-commerce company reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.28 million barrels in the week ended November 6th, following an 7.998 million decrease in the previous...
Gold prices did not take the “vaccine news” lightly – indeed they tumbled quite hard declining nearly $100/oz and having many traders...
• Record number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations • US jobless claims fall more than forecast • Fossil Group...
On the surface US data was very upbeat – claims at their lowest level since the start of pandemic and continued claims declining at a rapid pace...