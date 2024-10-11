US Jobless Claims below 800k for 4th week; US CPI below expectations
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.709 million in the week ended November 6th, compared to 0.751 million in the previous...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
NIO shares continue to rally Over 900% YTD gain Record deliveries in August, September and October Earnings release on Tuesday,...
Today Bitcoin price reached $16,000 level for the first time since January 2018 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday....
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 recovers from session lows but still trades lower on the day 4 DAX members released...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Policy panel with Fed, ECB and BoE chiefs Cisco and Walt Disney to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Nasdaq gained 2.01%, S&P 500 added 0.77% but Dow Jones dropped 0.08% and Russell closed 0.33%...
Rotation out of tech and into value slows down US100 bounces off the 200-hour moving average Lyft reported small than expected net...
Turkish lira is on the rise today and is a top gaining EM currency against the US dollar. Gains came following remarks made by the Turkish President Erdogan...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 makes another attempt of breaking above 13,200 pts Continental (CON.DE) warns of big...
GBPUSD experienced some volatile short-term swings on the back of the Reuters report. Reuters said that the EU and UK are likely to miss the deadline to...
European markets seen opening mixed Partial holiday in the United States Speeches from ECB members European stock markets...
US equities finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.90%, S&P 500 dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq declined 1.37%. Rotation from tech...
• European equities extended yesterday's rally • Number of US COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising quickly • Tech stocks...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock fell over 3.0 % after the European Commission unveiled formal antitrust charges against the tech giant over its dual role as a marketplace...
• US COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high • Tech stocks under pressure • Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged on weak...
Oil Coronavirus vaccine could be an opportunity for oil prices. Quick approval of the vaccine could boost demand for oil via, for example, increased...
The number of Covid-19 infections in the US surpassed 10.4 million, with over 59 thousand patients in hospitals. This is the highest number of hospitalizations...
EURUSD is trading lower today. Looking at the M30 interval, we can see that the pair is trying to break below the key support area. The pair approached...
