Morning wrap (09.11.2020)
Associated Press, CNN and Fox News declared that Joe Biden won US presidential elections In spite of pressures from aides and family members,...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European markets end the day mostly lower US swing states still counting votes NFP report above expectations Even though...
US elections are behind us but emotions are here to stay with legal battles over legitimacy of the results in the spotlight. Returning lockdowns and resulting...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) posted a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. The ride-hailing company had an adjusted loss of 62 cents a share...
Wall Street opens slightly lower on Friday Biden now leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia Roku (ROKU.US) added 2.9 million active accounts...
The NFP report for the month of October has just been released. Long-awaited data from the United States turned out to beat market expectations as...
France reported a record daily number of coronavirus cases on Thursday. The country’s officials informed about 58,046 new infections, the total number...
US dollar is losing ground ahead of October's NFP report release. Market consensus hints at 600k increase in the US employment accompanied with unemployment...
Markets slip as Trump continues to question elections results DE30 pulls back from 12,500 pts Allianz cancels remaining 2020 share...
Still no winner of US elections Labour market data from US and Canada CVS Health and Marriott to report earnings before Wall Street...
US indices gained for the fourth day in a row. S&P 500 and Dow Jones added 1.95% each while Nasdaq rallied 2.59% Moods are also upbeat...
Powell's press conference - key takeaways: Economic activity has continued to recover Household spending on durable goods has been...
As expected, the Fed keeps interest rates unchanged as policymakers took a wait-and-see approach amid US presidential election uncertainty. Key takeaways: The...
• European Commission lowered its GDP forecasts for 2021 • Biden leads US presidential election • Federal Reserve FOMC...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Zynga (ZNGA.US) stock plunged almost 10% after mobile game-maker reported its latest quarterly results. Company lost 11 cents per share for its latest...
At the outset, it should be emphasized that a wider analysis of natural gas will be published next week. However, something is happening again in the natural...
• Biden continues to lead with 264 electoral votes, Trump swept up to 214 votes • US daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100K • General...
Shares of Uber jumped over 10% on Wednesday Outcome of California referendum supports ride-hailing companies Lower employment costs...