BREAKING: US Jobless Claims below 800k for 3rd week
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.751 million in the week ended October 31st, compared to 0.758 million in the previous...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Bitcoin is having a great time in Q4 2020 so far. Famous cryptocurrency is trading almost 40% higher compared to the end of September following 5% gain...
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA.US) stock fell 4% in pre-market after company reported mixed second quarter results. Chinese e-commerce giant...
European markets extend post-election rally DE30 tests 12,500 pts HeidelbergCement, Munich Re and Commerzbank reported earnings European...
Biden win in US election is nearly a lock now and that’s been seen as negative for stocks, especially for the tech-heavy US100. Why is this market...
Still no clarity on who will be the next US president FOMC to announce policy decision in the evening Alibaba and Uber among earnings...
Bank of England brought forward policy rate announcement from 12:00 am GMT to 7:00 am GMT. It was widely expected that the UK central bank would boost...
US indices rallied yesterday in spite of lack of clarity on who won the US presidential race. S&P 500 gained 2.20%, Dow Jones added 1.34% and...
• Solid gains in Europe • Investors continue to wait for the results from the US presidential election • US crude inventories...
The Wisconsin electoral commission says it counted all the votes and Biden got around 20 thousand more votes than Trump. Even though this is a slight difference,...
Biogen Inc's (BIIB.US) experimental Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab was found effective enough in a large trial to support approval, U.S. Food...
Crude inventories in the US fell by almost 8 million barrels in the week ended October 30th, following an 4.32 million increase in the previous week and...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 56.6 in October of from 57.8 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The reading...
• Tight race between Trump and Biden • Weak ADP report • Uber (UBER.US) and Lyft (LYFT.US) stocks rally US indices launched...
US equities are trading higher, with the Dow gaining near 200 points, the S&P 500 near 1.8% and the Nasdaq around 2.4%. Investors await the outcome...
Markets are fully focused on the US presidential elections. Incoming reports hint that Democrats may win the White House. Investors completely overlooked...
Last night was a very volatile one on the global markets. While we still do not for sure who has won US presidential elections, odds seem to favour Democratic...
US election votes are still being counted with many remaining votes being absentee ballots. This acts in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden who encouraged...
