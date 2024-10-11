DE30: Markets swing wildly with US elections in spotlight
Still no call on US presidential race winner DE30 drops below and climbs back above 12,000 pts BMW, Vonovia and Zalando reported...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Still no call on US presidential race winner DE30 drops below and climbs back above 12,000 pts BMW, Vonovia and Zalando reported...
Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, said via Twitter that there are still over one million votes left to be counted. He said that he is going to deliver...
Donald Trump delivered a speech to supporters on Wednesday morning where he addressed Election Night. He said that it looks clear that he won Georgia,...
Markets await US election results European indices futures plunging Several key macro events scheduled for today Following...
More and more results are available but it is still too early to call who won a 4-year term at the White House. Now it all comes down to states marked...
US presidential elections have not been decided yet No major US news organization decided to point a winner so far According to NPR,...
Joseph Biden declared early Wednesday morning that he was “on track to win this election,” but urged patience while votes are counted. “It...
The AP gives the Minnesota win to Biden - not a surprise, but as we mentioned earlier, it will give the Democrat candidate the opportunity to "give...
Meanwhile, on the data front, we have positive surprises today: Australian retail sales came in above expectations and much better data from the Asian...
Fox News gives both states to Trump. Ohio is an interesting state in the sense that, as we have just mentioned, votes will continue to flow there until...
We emphasized from the beginning that these elections would be different from all others due to the pandemic and the related postal voting. It just so...
Trump-friendly Fox News has already announced a Biden win in Arizona. Those who follow our updates should not be surprised - Biden led in this state and...
Bloomberg confirms our earlier analysis (entry: Biden is losing ground?) - Joe Biden is on the defensive, but still has the opportunity to win these elections....
The results from the western states are coming in and there are no surprises here - Biden takes California (55 votes), Oregon and Washington state, while...
At the moment, Joe Biden's situation does not look good - in theory, his path to victory was easier, but now some paths are practically closed. He...
For the time being, things have gotten a little quieter on the presidential front, as news of Biden's New Hempshire victory appeared. However, this...
There is no surprise here - the Democratic Senator is losing his seat in Alabama, and so were the polls. However, it also means that the Democrats need...
Trump wins in Kansas and increases the lead over Biden in the key states of Florida, Texas and Ohio. Also Trump leads significantly in Georgia, Wisconsin...
Despite the fact that votes are still counted in many swing states, and many of them are currently led by Biden, the market is seeing a significant retreat...
Networks indicates Biden is winning in Colorado. It was rather priced in by the market. Meanwhile, after counting 80% of the votes, Biden is still leading...