European markets climb, DE30 tests 11,750 pts
European stock markets gain on Monday DE30 tests 11,750 pts Siemens Healthineers plans to ramp up production of Covid-19 tests in...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Oil prices started a new week with significant declines. WTI trades over 3% lower after dropping as much as 6% during the Asian trading hours. What has...
European futures point to more or less flat opening of the session today US manufacturing ISM seen improving slightly in October FED...
Stocks in Asia gained during the first trading session of the week. Nikkei jumped 1.4%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% and Kospi gained 1.5%. Indices...
Eurozone GDP rebounds Wall Street extends losses on mixed Tech earnings Record number of new Covid-19 cases in the US Majority of the European...
EURUSD is getting near its September lows, which are also close to the 50.0 retracement of the long-term downward wave, which started at the beginning...
US elections are finally here! US citizens will decide on Tuesday whether they want four more years under Donald Trump or whether they want a change with...
Facebook (FB.US) reported profit of $2.72 per share for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 a share. Revenue also came in above...
• Big tech reports mixed results • Daily COVID-19 cases reached new high • Twitter (TWTR.US) stock plunged on weak user...
• JP Morgan analysts’ believe that Bitcoin’s value could triple • Correction on the altcoin market • Diminishing...
European stocks recover from morning drop DE30 bounces off the support at 11,450 pts Fraport CEO sees 2020 passenger volumes at less...
European and US futures plunge German GDP seen rising 7.3% QoQ in Q3 2020 Exxon Mobil and Chevron among earnings reporters In...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.52% and Nasdaq jumped 1.64%. Russell gained 1.35% Stocks...
The tech quarterly reports from the Big Four were quite solid but it did little to support market sentiment. Indices are crashing badly into the opening...
• France and Germany will reimpose lockdowns • Earnings Super Thursday • US GDP grows at record 33.1% in Q3 European...
The euro dropped to a four-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after the European Central Bank president flagged further monetary easing in December...
EBay (EBAY.US) earned 85 cents per share for its latest quarter, up from 53 cents a year ago. Meanwhile analysts' expected earnings of 77 cents per...
• US GDP grows faster than forecast • US Weekly Jobless Claims below 800k for 2nd week • Four Tech Giants report results Thursday •...
European Central Bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged as expected. Bank said that risks are clearly tilted to the downside and that rates will...
