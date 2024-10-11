BREAKING: US GDP grows 33.1 % in Q3; Jobless Claims below expectations
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q3 2020 was released today at 12:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 33.1% QoQ which came in...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
OIL.WTI OIL.WTI launched today’s session with a strong decline.The price of this commodity broke below the major support at $36.5. If the market...
German government announced EU largest economy would enter a partial lockdown from November 2nd, while French President Macron declared a second national...
European markets trade mixed ahead of ECB and US GDP DE30 halts declines at 11,450 pts MTU and Volkswagen released earnings reports European...
3 big markets events are scheduled for today. Investors should expect elevated volatility and be on guard in the afternoon! ECB (conference 1:30pm GMT) EURUSD...
4 Big Tech companies to report earnings today US GDP report for Q3 2020 ECB to announce rate decision European stock market...
US indices slumped yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 3.53%, Dow Jones declined 3.43% and Nasdaq closed 3.73% lower. Russell 2000 dropped 2.69% Stocks...
• Prospects of fresh lockdowns in Europe • US stocks fell as virus cases surge • Oil under pressure after EIA report European...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell 11% amid a broader market selloff. Company unveiled a transformation program that aims to unlock potential and...
During today's session, we can observe a significant declines not only in the stock market, but also in the precious metals market. Gold and silver...
USDCAD jumped to three-week high amid mounting worries about surging global COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile BOC held its benchmark interest rate at the effective...
GBPUSD launched today's session with a downward move, but the pair moved higher on upbeat headlines regarding Brexit negotiations. Looking at the M30...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.32 million barrels in the week ended October 23rd, following an 1.001 million decline in the previous week and compared...
• Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the US • US500 approaching major support • Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
While the consensus view was that a return to lockdown was unlikely, this is exactly what is taking place. When we look at the charts, imposition of lockdown...
Big Tech companies were drivers of this year's recovery rally on Wall Street. Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet account for around 20% of the S&P...
The CAC 40 fell 3% today and is trading around 4,600 pts - level not seen since end of May amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 across Europe....
European market plunge as lockdowns return DE30 drops below 11,700 pts Deutsche Bank reports surprise profit Stocks in Europe...
