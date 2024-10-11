🔻 DE30 plunges on lockdown fears
The re-opening story on the markets is long gone. The second wave of the pandemic is ravaging across Europe and forces governments to consider unpopular...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European futures trade lower Lockdowns return Bank of Canada rate decision European stock index futures are trading lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, Dow Jones declined 0.80% and Nasdaq gained 0.64% Stocks in Asia...
• European stocks extended losses • Mixed moods on Wall Street • US 7-day average Covid-19 cases hit fresh record European...
The gold market has been consolidating in recent days. Investors are clearly waiting for the US elections, which will take place in a week's time....
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) shares fell over 5.5 % after the company posted weaker than expected quarterly figures. Drugmaker earned $1.54 per share while analysts'...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.9 in October 2020, from the previous month's 101.8 and compared to market expectations...
• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the Senate until November 9 • California becomes first state to hit 900k COVID-19...
Oil Oil price is pulling back as Libya ramps up production. It is expected that Libyan production will reach 1 million barrels per day within...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European indices continue declines DE30 tests key support at 12,100 pts Covestro released Q3 2020 earnings During the Asian...
Currency woes are nothing new for Turkey – the last episode in 2018 involved inadequate economic policy and tensions with the US and while the situation...
European futures trade higher US durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence Microsoft, Caterpillar and Pfizer to report earnings European...
US indices took a dive during yesterday's session on Wall Street. S&P 500 declined 1.86%, Nasdaq dropped 1.64% and Dow Jones closed 2.29%...
• Europe imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar • Average daily new coronavirus cases in US hit all-time high • Libya's...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock plunged today despite the fact that company reported better than expected quarterly results. Toy maker earned $1.88 per share on...
For the first time in history Turkey's lira fell to a fresh record low past of 8.0880 per USD after President Erdoğan challenged the US to impose economic...