✂ US100 breaks key level as investors panic
Monday started in poor moods and it only got worse from there. Weekend COVID statistics were backed by action today as Spain introduced the state of emergency,...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• US reported highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases • Stimulus talks remain deadlocked • Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN.US)...
Around 140 companies from S&P 500 reported earnings Positive earnings surprises, mixed sales surprise Results much lower on year-over-year...
The IBEX 35 started the week on a negative note and is trading lower around 6,880, in line with its European peers. Stocks fell after a record number of...
Libya informs about full readiness to resume production, it is possible that production will return to 1 million barrels per day in the coming weeks Daily...
European indices slump DE30 decliens 2% on the day SAP (SAP.DE) drops 20% after releasing earnings report European stock...
Friday brought some optimism to the markets as investors ignored surging COVID cases and focused on vaccine and treatment hopes instead. But the stats...
Coronavirus infections surge across Europe and the United States Tropical storm Zeta approaches US Gulf Coast Big tech names to report...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the start of a new week. Nikkei drops 0.1%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.2% lower and Kospi declines 0.7%. Most indices...
• European shares close higher on upbeat earnings • Wall Street erase early gains and moves lower • New record number...
Crude oil (OIL.WTI) fell more than 1% after information that Libya is able to double its production within 4 weeks. Currently, the country produces approx....
The daily number of new coronavirus cases in most European countries exceeds the levels recorded in the first half of the year. This situation puts pressure...
Robert Half International (RHI.US) stock moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. The business services provider reported...
• US records second-highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases • US30 bounced off the major support • Intel (INTC.US)...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.3 in October from 53.2 in September, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 53.4. The reading pointed...
• Bitcoin Jumps to Over 1-Year High on PayPal's Move • Ripple announced possible relocation from the United States • Powell...
The price of natural gas is in reverse, which is followed by a significant 10% rollover. It is worth noting that such large differences in contracts in...
US stocks started yesterday's session with declines. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq index (US100) bounced off the key support zone at 11,550 points. The...
European markets trade higher after German PMIs DE30 climbs above 12,600 pts Daimler expects full-year EBIT at previous year's...
