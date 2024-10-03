Chart of the day - HK.cash (30.05.2024)
The global reaction to the US 10-year note breaking out above the 4.6% barrier has not gone unnoticed by Asia-Pacific equity markets. The Hang Seng Index...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
The global reaction to the US 10-year note breaking out above the 4.6% barrier has not gone unnoticed by Asia-Pacific equity markets. The Hang Seng Index...
- European equity futures point to a lower opening for the Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark - Investors' attention will turn today towards the GDP reading...
Thursday's session in APAC markets once again came under pressure from rising US debt yields (currently at 4.6%). Japan's Nikkei lost nearly...
Wall Street indices are pulling back today - S&P 500 drops 0.6%, Dow Jones trades 1% lower, Nasdaq declines 0.4% and small-cap Russell 2000 slumps...
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.US) is one of the best performing US companies today. Stock rallies over 20% following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings...
NATGAS is trading over 5% lower today, with US financial media pointing to a slightly cooler weather. On the other hand, looking at the 6-10 day weather...
COCOA is the best performing commodity today, with front-month futures contract jumping 8%! Fundamental outlook is the driver of the move with WeatherDesk...
American Airlines (AAL.US) are plunging around 15% today, with company's share price dropping to the lowest level since the beginning of November 2023....
Brent traded slightly above $80 per barrel just a few days ago. In the context of inflation, this may not seem low, but it is far from the peaks of the...
US indices open lower amid spike in US yields US500 drops to 1-week low Profit warning from American Airlines pressures US airline stocks Marathon...
Dick's Sporting Goods reported results above expectations for 1Q24. In particular, investors welcomed the raising of full-year forecasts. The company...
Flash CPI data for May from Germany was a key macro release from Europe scheduled for today. Report was released at 1:00 pm BST and was expected to show...
DAX falls by nearly 0.8% At 1 p.m. BST reading of preliminary CPI data for May Siemens Energy AG (ENR.DE) considers cutting 4,100 vacancies Overall...
Oil prices gain today slightly, with Brent reaching $84.5 per barrel, before the API report which will be published at 8:40 PM GMT. The main reason for...
The USDJPY pair has risen since yesterday from around 156.9 to 157.2 today, following comments from the Bank of Japan's Adachi, who, while suggesting...
The European Central Bank is moving closer to easing monetary policy and the first rate cut, which is practically a foregone conclusion as early as next...
Index contracts in Europe are trading lower EURUSD strengthens in anticipation of CPI from Germany, following Gfk Germany sentiment higher than forecasts Investors...
Gfk Consumer Sentiments from Germany came in -20.9 vs -22.5 exp. and -24.2 previously EURUSD pair reacted slightly to this data signalling improvement...
Stocks and bonds in Asia fell. Investors evaluated the effects of the higher Treasury yields after Hawkish comments from the chair of Minneapolis Federal...