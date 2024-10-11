Cable surges to a 6-week high
The British pound hit $1.3162 today, level last time seen in September 8th, after Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden announced that the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.001 million barrels in the week ended October 16th, following an 3.818 million decline in the previous week and...
• US stocks move higher on stimulus hopes • US reports single-day spike of 60,000 new COVID-19 cases • Snap (SNAP.US) stock...
US100 The upward trend on US tech index Nasdaq has clearly slowed down. US100 started a new week with a downward move and reached the earlier broken...
Spain will most likely become the first European country to reach 1 million coronavirus cases with the government considering introducing a nighttime curfew...
In some markets, investors should be wary of rollovers. One of such markets is NATGAS. The contract for natural gas will be rolled over today. Currently,...
European try to recover from morning plunge DE30 tested monthly lows in 12,550 pts area Daimler says it may lose hundreds millions...
Global stock market futures traded higher during Asian session but things changed after the opening of the European markets. Indices plunged as coronavirus...
European futures trade higher US stimulus talk continue Tesla to report earnings after closing bell European futures point...
Bitcoin has been enjoying a strong upward move since the beginning of September. Gains accelerated this week after Fed Chair Powell said that the US central...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.47%, Nasdaq gained 0.33% and Dow Jones increased 0.40%. Russell 2000 finished...
• Ireland goes back into lockdown • Wall Street rises ahead of stimulus talks deadline • US Justice Department filed an...
IBM reported Q3 2020 earnings report after Wall Street session yesterday Third consecutive quarter of lower sales Growth in cloud segment...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a Long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
EURUSD is soaring higher today, building on yesterday’s gains, to the highest level since 21 September. The pair trades above 1.1830 despite the...
• US stocks rise ahead of stimulus talks deadline • Department of Justice plans to file antitrust charges against Google (GOOGL.US) • Procter&Gamble...
Oil: WTI crude oil is still consolidating near the upper limit of the range at $41.50 a barrel OPEC + may consider extending major cuts for next...
Looking technically at the NZDUSD, one can see that the upward trend which we have seen since April this year has slowed down significantly. In addition,...
